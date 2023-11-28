Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Maharashtra vs Meghalaya: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Maharashtra are all set to play Meghalaya in the fourth round of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Both sides are placed in Group B and this exciting clash will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

Maharashtra lost to Jharkhand in their opening game but bounced back to beat Services in their next. They failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to Vidarbha in their recent game. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their upcoming clash against Meghalaya.

Om Bhosale and Ankit Bawne scored 82 each as it helped them get to a competitive total of 255 at the end of their innings. Azim Kazi picked up three wickets while defending but it wasn’t enough as Vidarbha chased down the total in the 40th over with five wickets in hand.

Meghalaya, on the other hand, are struggling in this edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. They have played three games so far and are yet to register a win. They lost to Jharkhand in their last game and will be hoping to turn the tables around quickly.

It was a rain-curtailed fixture and Jharkhand posted 339 on the board after being asked to bat first. Meghalaya failed to keep up with the net run rate and finished their 30-over innings on 127/3 to lose the game by 92 runs on the VHD method.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Meghalaya, Round 4, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29th, 2023, Wednesday, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Pitch Report

The surface at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is bowling-friendly. The pacers get some initial movement with the new ball and once the batters survive the initial burst, they can start playing their strokes freely. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Weather Forecast

The temperature in Jaipur on Wednesday is expected to hover between 17 to 24 degrees Celsius. It will be humid throughout the day.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Probable Xl

Maharashtra

Om Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale

Meghalaya

Raj Biswa, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary (c), Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Swarajeet Das, Larry Sangma, Sanvert Kurkalang, Nafees Siddique, Lakhan Singh

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Prediction

Both sides are struggling in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Maharashtra suffered their second loss and will look to get back to winning ways against bruised Meghalaya who are yet to win a single game.

Maharashtra looks strong on paper and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Maharashtra to win this clash.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Kedar Jadhav to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes