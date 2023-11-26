Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Maharashtra and Vidarbha face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday, Nov. 27. The KL Saini Ground in Jaipur will host the contest.

Maharashtra, led by Kedar Jadhav, are placed fourth in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.210. They started their campaign after losing to Jharkhand by six wickets in their opening match.

However, they made amends after beating Services by six wickets. After batting first, Services scored 288 for the loss of eight wickets. Thereafter, Maharashtra chased down the target with 31 balls to spare.

Vidarbha, on the other hand, have made a brilliant start to their campaign. Having won both their matches, Atharva Taide and Co. are sitting on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.117.

They will go into the match after beating Manipur by eight wickets. After bowling the opposition out for 113 in 45.4 overs, Vidarbha chased down the target with as many as 33.1 overs left.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Match details

Match: Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 09:00 am IST

Venue: KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Pitch report

The venue in Jaipur is not an overly high-scoring one. Scoring would not be all that tough, but bowlers will have a chance to extract a lot from the surface. One can expect the scores to be in the range of 240 and 260.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Weather report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Jaipur. Playing conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures will be around 23 degrees Celsius. Clouds will be there but are not threatening.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Probable Xl

Maharashtra

Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Rajneesh Gurbani, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Sanjay Raghunath

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Prediction

Vidarbha have won both their matches and will be high on confidence. They should be able to get the better of Maharashtra in their upcoming match. Vidarbha have been clinical both in their batting and bowling departments.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win the match.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha: Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A