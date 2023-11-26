Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Manipur vs Services: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Manipur and Services are set to face off against each other in the third-round clash of Group B in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on November 27, Monday.

Led by Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Manipur started off on a disastrous note with two consecutive defeats. Their initial defeat came against Hyderabad by five wickets. Later, they lost to Vidarbha by eight wickets.

Speaking about their last game against Vidarbha, Manipur batted first and got bundled out for a below-par 113 in 45.4 overs. In response, Vidarbha chased down the total in just 16.5 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

Services, on the other hand, are led by Rajat Paliwal in this campaign. They started with a decent win over Chhattisgarh by 40 runs. However, they lost to Maharashtra by six wickets.

Services batted first and posted a total of 288/8 in 50 overs, thanks to Vineer Dhankhar's 104-run knock in the middle overs. In response, Maharashtra batters looked dominant, chasing down the target in 44.5 overs.

Manipur vs Services Match Details

Match: Manipur vs Services, Round 3, Group B

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Manipur vs Services Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is generally good for batting but it tends to assist spinners a bit as the innings progresses. The captain winning the toss would opt to bat first and put pressure on the opposition.

Manipur vs Services Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather is expected to welcome both these sides at the venue. Temperatures will hover around 22 degrees Celsius with humidity levels touching 65 percent.

Manipur vs Services Probable Xl

Manipur

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Basir Rahman, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Rex Rajkumar, Bikash Singh, L Kishan Singha, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Services

Shubham Rohilla, Rajat Paliwal (c), Vineet Dhankhar, Nakul Sharma (wk), Arjun Sharma, Varun Choudhary, Ravi Chauhan, Anshul Gupta, Nitin Yadav, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Abhishek Tiwari

Manipur vs Services Prediction

Services boast a better outfit across all departments. Manipur need to be at their absolute best to challenge Services on this surface. Services enter this game with the utmost confidence of bagging four crucial points with improved NRR.

Prediction: Services to win this game.

Manipur vs Services Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A