Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Manipur vs Vidarbha: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 will be played on Saturday, November 25. Manipur and Vidarbha will go head-to-head at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur in the Group B clash.

Manipur had a terrible start to the competition as they went down against Hyderabad on the opening day. After being asked to bat first, the Manipur batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores as they got knocked over on 203.

L Kishan Singha grabbed three wickets but there weren’t enough runs on the board as Hyderabad got across the line in the 30th over.

Vidarbha, meanwhile, got off to a very good start as they defeated Meghalaya in their Round 1 clash on Thursday. It was a good all-around effort from them and will look to replicate the same performance on Saturday against the bruised Manipur.

Karun Nair, who has shifted his base to Vidarbha, top-scored with 67 as they finished their innings on 243/9. What followed was a spirited performance from their bowlers as they dismissed Meghalaya on 211 to win the game by 32 runs, with Darshan Nalkande finishing with three scalps to his name.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Match Details

Match: Manipur vs Vidarbha, Round 2, Group B, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 25, 2023, Saturday, 9 am IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Manipur vs Vidarbha Pitch Report

The Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur offers a good surface. The batters enjoy batting here as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. They can trust the bounce here and can take on the opposition once they get their eye in. Expect the bowlers to have a hard time while bowling here at this venue.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Weather Forecast

The conditions in Jaipur on Thursday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to hover between 15 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Probable Xl

Manipur

Ajay Lamabam Singh, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Prafullomani Singh (wk), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Rex Rajkumar

Vidarbha

Atharva Taide (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Aman Mokhade, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani

Manipur vs Vidarbha Prediction

Manipur suffered a loss against Hyderabad in their opening game and will be eager to bounce back quickly. Vidarbha, meanwhile, have the winning momentum behind them and are the favorites to win this contest.

Prediction: Vidarbha to win this clash.

