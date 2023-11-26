Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Mizoram vs Uttarakhand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Mizoram and Uttarakhand will lock horns in the 45th match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on November 27 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Anand.

Both teams have had a poor start to the season, losing both their matches so far. Mizoram are placed at the bottom of the Group C standings, while Uttarakhand are placed fifth.

Mizoram lost their last game against Delhi, where the latter elected to bowl after winning the toss. The former could make only 128 runs in 42.1 overs. Suyash Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi, with figures of 4/25.

Himmat Singh and Ayush Badoni helped Delhi win the match in 16.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Meanwhile, KC Cariappa picked up the only two wickets of the innings.

Uttarakhand lost their previous match against Karnataka by 52 runs. The latter posted a total of 284/7 in 50 overs, courtesy of a century from Devdutt Padikkal. He scored 117 runs off 122 deliveries.

Meanwhile. Agrim Tiwari took three wickets for 45 runs in 10 overs, including a maiden over.

Uttarakhand could make only 232/9 in 50 overs. Kunal Chandela finished as the highest scorer for the team and missed a well-deserved century by two runs. Vasuki Koushik was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka, with four wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Match Details

Match: Mizoram vs Uttarakhand, Match 45, Group C

Date and Time: November 27, 9:00 AM PM IST

Venue: ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Pitch Report

The pitch might not have anything significant for the batters here, and the bowlers are likely to dominate. The average first innings score in the last two games here this season has been 168 runs.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Weather Report

The temperature during the match might remain less than 25 degrees. It will likely be a cloudy atmosphere during most of the part of this game, while it might improve during the last hour.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Probable XIs

Mizoram

C Lalrinsanga, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, B Lalnunfela, Agni Chopra, Jehu Anderson (wk), Joseph Lalthankhuma, Mohit Jangra, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Remruatdika Ralte, Vanlal Remruata,

Uttarakhand

Yuvraj Chaudhary, Avneesh Sudha, Jiwanjot Singh (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Swapnil Singh, Aditya Tare (wk), Kunal Chandela, Himanshu Bisht, Agrim Tiwari, Rajan Kumar, Deepak Dhapola.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

Uttarakhand have an upper hand over Mizoram in this game, considering their performances in the tournament so far. They might be able to record their first win of the season.

Prediction: Uttarakhand to win the match.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A