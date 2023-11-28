Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Odisha vs Saurashtra: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

On Wednesday, November 29, Odisha will face Saurashtra in a Round 4, Group A match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Odisha started their campaign with a four-wicket win over Tripura. However, they failed to keep up the momentum in the following games and lost to Railways and Kerala by 24 runs (VJD Method) and 27 runs respectively.

Kerala set Odisha a target of 287 runs, losing nine wickets in the process. Abhishek Yadav stood out as the top performer for Odisha with a four-wicket haul, while Rajesh Mohanty and Prayash Singh claimed two wickets each. In response, Shantanu Mishra played a notable innings, scoring 92 off 116, supported by skipper Biplab Samantray's 34. But Despite their efforts, Odisha were eventually dismissed for 208.

Meanwhile, Saurashtra faced their second defeat, this time against Tripura, following an 80-run victory over Puducherry. Captain Jaydev Unadkat played a crucial role as the leading bowler, securing a five-wicket haul, and with support from the rest of the team, they limited Tripura to 258/8. However, Saurashtra's batting lineup struggled, getting bowled out for 110, with Cheteshwar Pujara top-scoring with 24.

Odisha and Saurashtra find themselves in the sixth and seventh positions on the points table, each having suffered two defeats and clinching one win.

Odisha vs Saurashtra Match Details

Match: Odisha vs Saurashtra, Round 4, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: November 29, 2023, Wednesday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Odisha vs Saurashtra Pitch Report

While M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is typically recognized for its batting-friendly surface, the first two matches witnessed lower-scoring affairs. In contrast, the latest game saw the team batting first posting 300+ runs and successfully defending it. Out of the three games played at this venue, the team batting first has won two.

Batters have the opportunity to score runs in the first half, but as the match progresses, the bowlers are expected to play a more influential role.

Odisha vs Saurashtra Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for November 29 in Bengaluru is pleasant, with a temperature of 21°C and a low chance of precipitation (5%). The humidity will be relatively high at 87%; cloud cover is expected in the morning.

Odisha vs Saurashtra Probable Xls

Odisha

Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Biplab Samantray (c), Kartik Biswal, Abhishek Yadav, Prayash Singh, Govinda Poddar, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut, Ankur Panwar

Odisha vs Saurashtra Prediction

Odisha and Saurashtra last faced off in the 2018 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Odisha emerging victorious by a margin of 52 runs. In the current season, both teams are undergoing a challenging campaign, each having suffered two losses in three games. Notably, both sides secured their sole victory at the same venue in low-scoring matches.

Prediction: The team batting first is expected to win the game.

Odisha vs Saurashtra Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A