Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Punjab vs Tamil Nadu: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Punjab will go head-to-head with Tamil Nadu in a Round 5, Group E match in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai on Friday.

Punjab lost two matches on the trot but successfully turned their fortunes around with a notable 67-run victory over Goa. After being asked to bat, Punjab posted 289/10 in 49.3 overs. Ramandeep emerged as the top-scorer with 74 runs and was well supported by Sanvir Singh's half-century, along with contributions from Abhishek Sharma (20), Nehal Wadhera (20), and Anmolpreet Singh(24).

In response, Mayank Markande spearheaded the bowling attack, securing three wickets, while Abhishek, Siddharth Kaul, and Baltej Singh each claimed two. Prerit Dutta also chipped in with one wicket, as Punjab bowled out Goa for 222 in 47.5 overs.

Tamil Nadu will be riding high on confidence after securing their third consecutive victory in the tournament. They were put under the scanner by Baroda after being knocked over for 162 runs. Skipper Dinesh Karthik stood out as the top-scorer with an impressive 68-run innings off 31 balls.

While defending the total, T Natarajan starred with the ball, returning with 4/38 from seven overs. Varun Chakaravarthy also made a significant impact, picking up three wickets.

As of now, Tamil Nadu holds the second position in the standings with 12 points. Punjab finds themselves in the second half of the points table, occupying one of the bottom three spots.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Match Details

Match: Punjab vs Tamil Nadu, Round 5, Group E, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 01, 2023, Friday, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai has proven to be low-scoring, with an average first-innings score being in the range of 130-140 runs. The team batting first has won the last two games. This indicates potential support for bowlers in the later stages of the match.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mumbai at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius with a slight chance of precipitation. The humidity stands at 74 percent, and it would be mostly cloudy.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Probable Xl

Punjab

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Prerit Dutta, Siddarth Kaul, and Baltej Singh.

Tamil Nadu

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Prediction

In the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have faced each other three times. Each team has secured a victory in one match, and one encounter ended without a result.

Assessing their current form, Tamil Nadu has won all three of their recent games, while Punjab has managed just one win. So, Tamil Nadu seems to have the upper hand heading into the upcoming match.

Prediction: Tamil Nadu are expected to win the game.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A