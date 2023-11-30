Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Railways vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Railways and Tripura will face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Friday, December 1 at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur.

Railways, led by Upendra Yadav, are third in Group A with eight points and a net run rate of +0.818 courtesy of wins in two out of four matches. They defeated Sikkim by eight wickets in their previous match.

Akash Pandey and Raj Choudhary picked up three wickets apiece as Railways bowled Sikkim out for 103 in 44 overs. Thereafter, Railways chased down the target with 28.2 overs left in their innings.

Tripura, led by Wriddhiman Saha, are third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.489 courtesy of wins in two out of four games. They lost to Kerala by 119 runs in their previous match.

Tripura's bowlers did a decent job as they bowled Kerala out for 231 in 47.1 overs. Abhijit K Sarkar and Bikramjit Debnath picked up three wickets apiece. Tripura, thereafter, were bowled out for 112 in 27.5 overs.

Railways vs Tripura Match Details

Match: Railways vs Tripura, Group A, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023

Date and Time: December 1, 2023, on Friday, 09:00 a.m. IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Railways vs Tripura Pitch Report

The pitch in Alur has been decent for batting but bowlers have also had their say. Clouds will be there and pacers will have a chance to get swing. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Railways vs Tripura Weather Report

Although conditions will be cloudy, there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side.

Railways vs Tripura Probable Xl

Railways

Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Akshat Pandey, Akash Pandey, Raj Choudhary, Himanshu Sangwan

Tripura

Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Manisankar Murasingh, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Rana Dutta, Pallab Das, Abhijit K Sarkar, Bikramjit Debnath, Joydeb Deb

Railways vs Tripura Prediction

Both Railways and Tripura have had their ups and downs in the tournament until now. The team batting second will have a chance of winning given the strengths of both teams.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Railways vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Wriddhiman Saha to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes