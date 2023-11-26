Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Saurashtra vs Tripura: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Saurashtra will take on Tripura in a Group A clash of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 at KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur on November 27, Monday.

Led by Jaydev Unadkat, Saurashtra started with a three-wicket defeat against Kerala. In their subsequent game, they bounced back strongly with an 80-run win over Puducherry. They would be aiming to continue their winning momentum in this game.

In their most recent clash, Saurashtra posted a total of 222 runs in 48.5 overs. Harvik Desai's 81 runs were crucial for the side. In reply, Puducherry got bundled out for 142 runs in 49 overs. Chirag Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja scalped three wickets apiece.

On the other hand, Wriddhiman Saha's Tripura initiated their tournament with a defeat to Odisha by four wickets. In their second game, they defeated Sikkim by 68 runs via VJD method.

In their recent game, Tripura batted first and racked up a total of 300/9 in 50 overs. Bikramkumar Das was the standout batter with 76 runs. In reply, Sikkim could post 91/4, losing the game by 68 runs via VJD.

Saurashtra vs Tripura Match Details

Match: Saurashtra vs Tripura, Round 3, Group A

Date and Time: November 27, 2023, Monday, 9:00 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Saurashtra vs Tripura Pitch Report

This two-paced surface assists bowlers more than batters. Pacers with slower balls are expected to be successful on this wicket. Spinners will get a fair turn and curb the run-scoring rate in the middle overs.

Saurashtra vs Tripura Weather Forecast

Weather is expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius. Both teams will be welcomed with warm weather with humidity reaching 65 percent.

Saurashtra vs Tripura Probable Xl

Saurashtra:

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Ankur Panwar, Parth Bhut, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c)

Tripura

Bikramkumar Das, Pallab Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Manisankar Murasingh, Rajat Dey, Rana Dutta, Abhijit K Sarkar, Bikramjit Debnath, Joydeb Deb

Saurashtra vs Tripura Prediction

Saurashtra possesses very strong batting and bowling units compared to Tripura. With Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat, and other experienced cricketers part of the side, they would be aiming to add their second win against a less experienced Tripura side.

Prediction: Saurashtra to win this game.

Saurashtra vs Tripura Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A