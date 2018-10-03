Vijay Hazare Trophy: Top performances of the day

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST News 280 // 03 Oct 2018, 18:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian domestic cricket kickstarted with the 50-over tournament- Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. The tourney has been the center of attraction so far with some promising youngsters and vintage players hitting the headlines.

Today three matches from Group C took place around Chennai with Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana registering wins over Tripura, Team Rajasthan and Gujrat respectively.

Here, we bring you the notable performances of the day.

Tripura vs Tamil Nadu: Abhinav Mukund scores unbeaten hundred

Abhinav Mukund

One of the known faces of domestic cricket, Abhinav Mukund on Wednesday, posted a big ton, ensuring Tamil Nadu's eight-wicket win over Tripura at IIT Chemplast, Chennai.

He scored 131 runs off 100 balls, including six sixes and 13 fours. Tamil Nadu were chasing 197 runs and they finished with 18.4 overs to spare.

Earlier, a three-wicket haul by Athisayaraj Davidson and two wickets each by Rahil Shah, CV Varun, and Washington Sundar helped Tamil Nadu bundle Tripura for just 197 runs.

J&K vs Team Rajasthan: Parvez Rasool, Shubham Khajuria, Ian Dev shine in J&K's maiden win

Parvez Rasool

Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday, broke the streak by posting a three-wicket win over Rajasthan, after losing six matches on a trot. Skipper Parvez Rasool scalped a three-wicket haul while Shubham Khajuria and Ian Dev scored half-centuries in the rain-hit match at SSN College Ground, Chennai.

Batting first, Rajasthan scored 218 runs due to some tight bowling by the J&K bowlers. Parvez finished with the figures of 10-2-36-3 while left-arm spinner Waseem Raza too chipped with a couple of wickets.

The match was later reduced to 36 overs and J&K needed 179 runs to win. They chased down it in the 36th over with 3 wickets in the hand.

Gujrat vs Haryana: Jayant Yadav, Himanshu Rana sparkle for Haryana

Jayant Yadav

An unbeaten cameo of 47 runs and a three-for by Jayant Yadav and a half-century by Himanshu Rana steered Gujarat to a 44-run win over Haryana earlier today.

Gujarat were chasing just 248, yet Haryana bowlers made sure that they bundled the opposition for just 203. Jayant, with the figures of 10-1-35-3, was the pick of the bowlers while Harshad Patel and Amit Mishra scalped two wickets each.