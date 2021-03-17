Vikram Rathour explains why Virat Kohli batted at No.4 in the 3rd T20I

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has revealed why skipper Virat Kohli batted at No. 4 in the 3rd T20I against England. Rathour explained that the team is focused on "experimenting" with their batting before the 2021 T20 World Cup, and the decision to demote Kohli was a part of that process.

This experiment didn't get a chance to be tested completely as India's top-order crumbled against England's pacers, prompting Virat Kohli to come out in just the 5th over. Virat Kohli played his part to perfection, though. From 46 balls, the 32-year-old smashed 8 fours and 4 sixes to score an unbeaten 77.

The masterclass went in vain as India failed to defend a total of 155 and lost by 8 wickets. In a press conference after the game, Vikram Rathour remarked that the recent changes in the batting order aren't "long term" and could be changed during the World Cup.

"Nothing is long-term, we are just experimenting. I think this could be the last series and the last few T20 games before the World Cup. So we are just experimenting a little and trying few options. And we'll see where Virat needs to bat. He's somebody, with his experience, he can bat at any number. We will see during the World Cup where the team needs him to bat," said Vikram Rahour.

Although Virat Kohli has batted for most of his international T20 career at one down, he has also played at the No. 4 positions 14 times before this game. He has accumulated 422 runs at an average of 42.20, striking at 144.52 while batting in the position.

Experiments for remaining games not decided yet: Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rathour did not reveal whether of India are planning to try even more things out in the future. He the team management is yet to have that discussion.

"That's the discussion [about experimenting in the remaining games] I don't think the team management has had so far. So we'll see, we have a day to go to the match. I think the discussion will take place tomorrow and we'll see what is that we need at this stage," Vikram Rathour.

England are ahead in the series with a margin of 2-1. The 4th match will be played on March 18 at the same venue and at the same time.

