Vincy Premier League T10 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The third edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 is all set to start on May 15. A total of six teams will take part in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Botanical Garden Rangers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Grenadines Divers, La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers are the six teams playing in the Vincy Premier League T10 2021.

Each team will play a total of eight matches in the group stages of the Vincy Premier League T10. Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers, who won the first two editions respectively, are looking strong this year as well. They are the favorites to win a second title at the Vincy Premier League T10.

All matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent.

Vincy Premier League T10 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

VPL 3 🏏 starts Today here are the matches lined up for this weekend.#vplt10 pic.twitter.com/pTCF9WJHSF — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE T10 (@VPLT10) May 15, 2021

May 15, Saturday

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM

May 16, Sunday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM

Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM

May 17, Monday

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 11:00 PM

May 18, Tuesday

Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM

May 19, Wednesday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM

May 20, Thursday

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:00 PM

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM

May 21, Friday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM

May 22, Saturday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM

May 23, Sunday

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 11:00 PM

May 24, Monday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM

May 25, Tuesday

Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 9:00 PM

La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 11:00 PM

May 26, Wednesday

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:00 PM

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM

May 28, Friday

Eliminator 1, 9:00 PM

Eliminator 2, 11:00 PM

May 29, Saturday

5th Place Playoff, 9:00 PM

Eliminator 3, 11:00 PM

May 30, Sunday

Exhibition Match, 9:00 PM

Final, 11:00 PM

Vincy Premier League T10 2021: Live-streaming Details

All games of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app for fans in India.

Vincy Premier League T10 2021: Squads

Here are the 6 squads for VPL 3 😎#VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/v1pLMPruLs — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE T10 (@VPLT10) May 12, 2021

Botanical Garden Rangers

Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zimron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Michael Joseph

Dark View Explorers

Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Donwell Hector

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

Salt Pond Breakers

Salt Pond Breakers skipper Sunil Ambris has opted out of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 (Image Courtesy; West Indies Cricket)

Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Richie Richards, Tilron Harry

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, O’jay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Spectators are allowed. see you there #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/cdTXaMrKTO — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE T10 (@VPLT10) May 14, 2021