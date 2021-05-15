Vincy Premier League T10 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The third edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 is all set to start on May 15. A total of six teams will take part in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Botanical Garden Rangers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Grenadines Divers, La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers are the six teams playing in the Vincy Premier League T10 2021.
Each team will play a total of eight matches in the group stages of the Vincy Premier League T10. Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers, who won the first two editions respectively, are looking strong this year as well. They are the favorites to win a second title at the Vincy Premier League T10.
All matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent.
Vincy Premier League T10 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
May 15, Saturday
La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM
May 16, Sunday
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM
Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM
May 17, Monday
Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM
Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 11:00 PM
May 18, Tuesday
Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM
May 19, Wednesday
Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM
May 20, Thursday
Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:00 PM
Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM
May 21, Friday
Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:00 PM
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 11:00 PM
May 22, Saturday
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM
Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM
May 23, Sunday
Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:00 PM
Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 11:00 PM
May 24, Monday
Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:00 PM
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 11:00 PM
May 25, Tuesday
Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 9:00 PM
La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 11:00 PM
May 26, Wednesday
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:00 PM
Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 11:00 PM
May 28, Friday
Eliminator 1, 9:00 PM
Eliminator 2, 11:00 PM
May 29, Saturday
5th Place Playoff, 9:00 PM
Eliminator 3, 11:00 PM
May 30, Sunday
Exhibition Match, 9:00 PM
Final, 11:00 PM
Vincy Premier League T10 2021: Live-streaming Details
All games of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app for fans in India.
Vincy Premier League T10 2021: Squads
Botanical Garden Rangers
Jaheil Walters, Urnel Thomas, Wayne Harper, Donald Delpleche, Kesrick Williams, Kimali Williams, Zimron Providence, Dorson Cottle, Keron Cottoy, Winston Samuel, Jordan Samuel, Reshawn Lewis, Michael Joseph
Dark View Explorers
Alex Samuel, Dromo Toney, Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Deron Greaves, Jade Matthews, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James, Donwell Hector
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw
Salt Pond Breakers
Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant
Grenadines Divers
Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Razine Browne, Kadir Nedd, Braxie Browne, Romario Grant, Kevin Abraham, Davian Barnum, Kenson Dalzell, Wesrick Strough, Javid Williams, Richie Richards, Tilron Harry
La Soufriere Hikers
Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, O’jay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne