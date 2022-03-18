Vincy Premier League T10 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Vincy Premier League T10 is all set for the second edition of the tournament after a successful inaugural season last year. The upcoming edition will start on March 19 and is scheduled to end on April 4.

La Soufriere Hikers will enter the competition as defending champions after defeating Dark View Explorers by just one run in the grand finale last season. Grenadine Divers, Botanical Garden Rangers, La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, and Fort Charlotte Strikers are the participating teams this time.

Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St. Vincent will host all matches of the tournament.

Vincy Premier League T10 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 19, Saturday

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:30 PM

March 20, Sunday

La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 12:00 AM

Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, , 9:30 PM

March 21, Monday

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 12:00 AM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM

March 22, Tuesday

Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 12:00 AM

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:30 PM

March 23, Wednesday

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 12:00 AM

La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:30 PM

March 24, Thursday

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 12:00 AM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 9:30 PM

March 25, Friday

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 12:00 AM

Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:30 PM

March 26, Saturday

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 12:00 AM

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM

March 27, Sunday

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 12:00 AM

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:30 PM

March 28, Monday

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 12:00 AM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM

March 29, Tuesday

Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM

March 30, Wednesday

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 12:00 AM

Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM

March 31, Thursday

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM

April 1, Friday

Qualifier 1, 12:00 AM

April 2, Saturday

Eliminator 1, 12:00 AM

Fifth place, 9:30 PM

April 3, Sunday

Qualifier 2, 12:00 AM

President's XI vs Best of Rest, 9:30 PM

April 4, Monday

Final, 12:00 AM

Vincy Premier League T10 2022: Live Streaming Details

Fan Code will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Vincy Premier League T10 2022: Squads

Grenadines Divers

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Stars - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League

Asif Hooper (c), Obed McCoy, Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Hyron Shallow, Kevin Abraham, Wesrick Strough, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte, Vidal Edwards, Kody Horne, Irvin Warrican Jr, Kodi Grant.

Botanical Garden Rangers

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Kesrick Williams (c), Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edward, Andre Fletcher, Salvan Browne, Razine Browne, Wayne Harper, Tijorn Pope, Winston Samuel, Alex Samuel, Kimali Williams, Shahime Samuel, Ethan Gibson.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney (c), Othneil Lewis, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Gidron Pope, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Layne, Nigel Small, O Jay Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Andrew Thomas, Jide John, Kimron Strough, Kobe Dabreo.

Salt Pond Breakers

Delorne Johnson (c), Rickford Walker, Ricavo Williams, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne, benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Anson Latchman, Kenzely Joseph, Atticus Browne, Jordan Samuel, Camario Caine, Cutberth Springer, Devonte McDowald.

Dark View Explorers

Lindon James (c), Javerdean Browne, Darius Martin, Alick Athanaze, Shaman Hooper, Romano Pierre, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson, Urnel Thomas, Tilron Harry, Maxwell Edwards, Deron Greaves, Alean Caesar, Newton Browne.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Miles Bascombe (c), Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredricks, Preston McSween, Joshua James, Sealroy Williams, Cosmos Hackshaw, Kirton Lavia, Donwell Hector, Javid Harry, Richie Richards, Ozico Williams, Christroy Joy, Reynolly Hillocks

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee