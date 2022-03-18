Vincy Premier League T10 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Vincy Premier League T10 is all set for the second edition of the tournament after a successful inaugural season last year. The upcoming edition will start on March 19 and is scheduled to end on April 4.
La Soufriere Hikers will enter the competition as defending champions after defeating Dark View Explorers by just one run in the grand finale last season. Grenadine Divers, Botanical Garden Rangers, La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers, and Fort Charlotte Strikers are the participating teams this time.
Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St. Vincent will host all matches of the tournament.
Vincy Premier League T10 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)
March 19, Saturday
Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:30 PM
March 20, Sunday
La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 12:00 AM
Botanical Garden Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, , 9:30 PM
March 21, Monday
Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 12:00 AM
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM
March 22, Tuesday
Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 12:00 AM
Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:30 PM
March 23, Wednesday
Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 12:00 AM
La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:30 PM
March 24, Thursday
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 12:00 AM
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 9:30 PM
March 25, Friday
Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 12:00 AM
Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 9:30 PM
March 26, Saturday
La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 12:00 AM
Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM
March 27, Sunday
Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 12:00 AM
Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:30 PM
March 28, Monday
Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Garden Rangers, 12:00 AM
Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM
March 29, Tuesday
Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM
Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM
March 30, Wednesday
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 12:00 AM
Botanical Garden Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM
March 31, Thursday
Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM
April 1, Friday
Qualifier 1, 12:00 AM
April 2, Saturday
Eliminator 1, 12:00 AM
Fifth place, 9:30 PM
April 3, Sunday
Qualifier 2, 12:00 AM
President's XI vs Best of Rest, 9:30 PM
April 4, Monday
Final, 12:00 AM
Vincy Premier League T10 2022: Live Streaming Details
Fan Code will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.
Vincy Premier League T10 2022: Squads
Grenadines Divers
Asif Hooper (c), Obed McCoy, Shem Browne, Roland Cato, Hyron Shallow, Kevin Abraham, Wesrick Strough, Braxie Browne, Geron Wyllie, Denson Hoyte, Vidal Edwards, Kody Horne, Irvin Warrican Jr, Kodi Grant.
Botanical Garden Rangers
Kesrick Williams (c), Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edward, Andre Fletcher, Salvan Browne, Razine Browne, Wayne Harper, Tijorn Pope, Winston Samuel, Alex Samuel, Kimali Williams, Shahime Samuel, Ethan Gibson.
La Soufriere Hikers
Desron Maloney (c), Othneil Lewis, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Gidron Pope, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Layne, Nigel Small, O Jay Matthews, Jaheil Walters, Andrew Thomas, Jide John, Kimron Strough, Kobe Dabreo.
Salt Pond Breakers
Delorne Johnson (c), Rickford Walker, Ricavo Williams, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne, benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Anson Latchman, Kenzely Joseph, Atticus Browne, Jordan Samuel, Camario Caine, Cutberth Springer, Devonte McDowald.
Dark View Explorers
Lindon James (c), Javerdean Browne, Darius Martin, Alick Athanaze, Shaman Hooper, Romano Pierre, Sealron Williams, Luke Wilson, Urnel Thomas, Tilron Harry, Maxwell Edwards, Deron Greaves, Alean Caesar, Newton Browne.
Fort Charlotte Strikers
Miles Bascombe (c), Ray Jordan, Rasheed Fredricks, Preston McSween, Joshua James, Sealroy Williams, Cosmos Hackshaw, Kirton Lavia, Donwell Hector, Javid Harry, Richie Richards, Ozico Williams, Christroy Joy, Reynolly Hillocks