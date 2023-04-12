Vincy Premier League T10 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 will see a total of six teams competing in the tournament.

Botanical Garden Rangers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Grenadines Divers, La Soufriere Hikers and Dark View Explorers are the six teams playing in the Vincy Premier League T10 2023.

Three-time champions La Soufriere Hikers are strong favorites to win the Vincy Premier League T10 2023.

Vincy Premier League T10 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, April 10

Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, April 11

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 12:00 AM

Salt Pond Breakers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, April 12

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 12:00 AM

Salt Pond Breakers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, April 13

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM

Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:30 PM

Friday, April 14

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 12:00 AM

La Soufriere Hikers vs Grenadines Divers, 7:00 PM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:30 PM

Saturday, April 15

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 12:00 AM

Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 9:30 PM

Sunday, April 16

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:30 PM

Monday, April 17

Dark View Explorers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 12:00 AM

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, April 18

Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers, 12:00 AM

Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, April 19

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 12:00 AM

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 7:00 PM

Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, April 20

La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, 12:00 AM

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM

Friday, April 21

Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Grenadines Divers, 12:00 AM

Eliminator 1, 9:30 PM

Saturday, April 22

Qualifier 1, 12:00 AM

Fifth place decider, 9:30 PM

Sunday, April 23

Qualifier 2, 12:00 AM

President XI vs Best of Rest, 9:30 PM

Monday, April 24

Final, 12:00 AM

Vincy Premier League T10 2023: Live Streaming Details

All games of the Vincy Premier League T10 2023 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app for fans in India.

Vincy Premier League T10 2023: Full Squads

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper, Beniton Stapleton, Dean Browne, Geron Wyllie, Wesrick Strough, Chadwick Walton, Ryshon Williams, Razine Browne, Vosmus Hackshaw, Richie Richards, Kody Horne, Romario Bibby, Rodrigo Thomas, Coby Dabreo.

Botanic Gardens Rangers

Kesrick Williams, Keron Cottoy, Wayne Harper, Kenneth Dember, Roshon Primus, Andre Fletcher, Roneil Jeffrey, Tijourn Pope, Ravindra Persaud, Atticus Browne, Jerron John, Michael Joseph, Jarrell Edwards, Watson Seaton.

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Othneil Lewis, Dillon Douglas, Jeheil Walters, Rayan Williams, Mark Dayal, Larry Edward, Jeremy Haywood, Ojay Matthews, Aleon Caesar, Andrew Thomas, Andre Hunte, Urnel Thomas, Reshawn Lewis.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorne Johnson, Ricarvo Williams, Ryan John, Rasheed Fredericks, Jeremy Layne, Kadir Nedd, Kimalo Williams, Seon Sween, Davelan Barnum, Imran Samuel, Luke Wilson.

Dark View Explorers

Romano Pierre, Darius Martin, Sealron Williams, Shaman Hopper, Deron Greaves, Rayad Emrit, Tilron Harry, Shadrack Descarte, Rickford Walker, Denson Hoyte, Chelson Stowe, Otis Matthews, Kenson Dalzell, Ethan Gisbon.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Salvan Browne, Sealroy Williams, Aiston Bobb, Carlos Brathwaite, Hiram Shallow, Kevin Abraham, Shem Browne, Winston Samuel, Dowell Hector, Bracie Browne, Jerome Jones, Kevin Joseph.

