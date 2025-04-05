Vincy Premier League T10 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Vincy Premier League T10 is set to grace the Caribbean with its sixth edition this April. Scheduled to run from April 7 to 21, the Vincy Premier League T10 2025 season will feature six teams competing for the coveted title.

Often touted as the Caribbean’s premier T10 event, all matches of this year’s Vincy Premier League T10 season will be hosted by the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex near Kingstown, St Vincent. The six teams participating in the tournament are the Botanical Gardens Rangers, Dark View Explorers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Grenadines Divers, La Soufriere Hikers, and Salt Pond Breakers.

The Vincy Premier League T10 2025 season will follow a double round-robin format, with each team scheduled to face the other twice in the lead-up to the knockout stage of the competition. The 24 round-robin fixtures will be followed by a five-match knockout stage, all setting up a high-octane showdown on April 21 at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The upcoming edition even features prominent international stars like Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, T20 World Cup-winning cricketer Carlos Braithwaite, and Obed McCoy, among others.

On that note, let’s look at the schedule, squads, match timings, and other details regarding the Vincy Premier League T10 2025:

Vincy Premier League T10 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Monday, April 7

Match 1 – Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, April 8

Match 2 – Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 12:00 AM

Match 3 – Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, April 9

Match 4 – Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM

Match 5 – Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, April 10

Match 6 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 12:00 AM

Match 7 – Dark View Explorers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 9:30 PM

Friday, April 11

Match 8 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadines Divers, 12:00 AM

Match 9 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 7:00 PM

Match 10 – Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Grenadines Divers, 9:30 PM

Saturday, April 12

Match 11 – Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM

Match 12 – Salt Pond Breakers vs Grenadines Divers, 7:00 PM

Match 13 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 9:30 PM

Sunday, April 13

Match 14 – Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Dark View Explorers, 12:00 AM

Match 15 – Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 9:30 PM

Monday, April 14

Match 16 – Grenadines Divers vs La Soufriere Hikers, 12:00 AM

Match 17 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:30 PM

Tuesday, April 15

Match 18 – Botanical Gardens Rangers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 12:00 AM

Match 19 – Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers, 9:30 PM

Wednesday, April 16

Match 20 – Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 12:00 AM

Match 21 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, 9:30 PM

Thursday, April 17

Match 22 – Dark View Explorers vs Grenadines Divers, 12:00 AM

Match 23 – Grenadines Divers vs Botanical Gardens Rangers, 9:30 PM

Friday, April 18

Match 24 – La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, 12:00 AM

Saturday, April 19

Match 25 – TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Match 26 – TBC vs TBC, 6:00 AM

Sunday, April 20

Match 27 – TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Match 28 – TBC vs TBC, 6:00 AM

Monday, April 21

Match 29 – TBC vs TBC, 12:00 AM

Match 30 – Final, 6:00 AM

Vincy Premier League T10 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the entire Vincy Premier League T10 2025 season will be available on the FanCode app and website for fans in India and in select regions. For live telecasts, Caribbean audiences can watch the live action via local sports networks.

Vincy Premier League T10 2025: Full squads

Botanical Gardens Rangers

Kenneth Dember (c), Roshon Primus, Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Desron Maloney, Ravendra Persaud, Darel Cyrus, Roneil Jaffrey, Tijourn Pope, Kirtney Franklin, Roland Cato, Samuel Charles, Jerron John, Ronaldo Franklyn and Jordan Charles.

Dark View Explorers

Kesrick Williams (c), Shaman Hooper, Ashley Nurse, Bennitton Stapleton, Tilron Harry, Jonathan Carter, Stephan Pascal, Sealron Williams, Dean Browne, Obus Pienaar, Shamar Springer, Ethan Gibson, Kirton Lavia, Watson Seaton and Jarrell Edwards.

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope (c), Jerome Jones, Carlos Braithwaite, Sealroy Williams, Hiram Shallow, Shadrack Descarte, Jeremy Layne, Kharmal Hamilton, Keon Gaston, Cosmus Hackshaw, Kyle Jordan, Kevin Abraham, Donwell Hector and Ray Jordan.

Grenadines Divers

Asif Hooper (c), Obed McCoy, Ryshon Williams, Wesrick Strough, Deron Greaves, Salvan Browne, Navin Stewart, Richie Richards, Romario Bibby, Marvin Small, Denson Hoyte, Shatrughan Rambaran, Antonio Barker and Joe Williams.

La Soufriere Hikers

Dillon Douglas (c), Othneil Lewis, Gilon Tyson, Jeheil Walters, Rayon Williams, Dejourn Charles, Javel St. Paul, Rasheed Fredericks, O’jay Matthews, Kimani Melius, Kemron Strough, Daniel Williams, Urnel Thomas, Camarlo Cain and Dave Duncan.

Salt Pond Breakers

Delorn Johnson (c), Kadeem Alleyne, Shian Brathwaite, Ricarvo Williams, Sunil Ambris, Lindon James, Alston Bobb, Rodrigo Thomas, Daniel McDonald, Romano Pierre, Ryan John, Darron Nedd, Seon Sween, Rickford Walker and Davein Barnum.

