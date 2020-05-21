Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: 5 best batsmen for your Dream11 team

Sunil Ambris (L) has played for the WI senior team

With cricket aficionados across the world awaiting to witness some live cricketing action, the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 is set to provide some serious entertainment when it commences on May 22, 2020.

Hosted by St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, the Vincy T10 League will feature six teams and will be contested at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex at St Vincent.

The SVGCA has played host to many talented players over the last few years, and quite a few prodigious talents have also earned lucrative contracts with the Caribbean Premier League.

Apart from a good mix of youth and experience, the Vincy T10 League will also feature three big names such as Kesrick Williams, Sunil Ambris and Obed McCoy, who will participate in the competition as marquee players for their teams.

With some exciting youngsters set to feature in the tournament, in this article, we have a look at five batsmen who could be a good value addition to your Vincy T10 League Dream11 Team.

Also read: Vincy Premier T10 League 2020: Live streaming details, full schedule and squads

#1 Sunil Ambris [Salt Pond Breakers]

Sunil Ambris in action for West Indies

Sunil Ambris will be turning out for the Salt Pond Breakers as their marquee player in the Vincy T10 League. The right-hand batsman, who is known for his aggressive approach at the top of the order has played 13 ODIs and 12 T20s for the senior national team, and will undoubtedly be the backbone of the Pond Breakers' batting unit.

#2 Rickford Walker [Salt Pond Breakers]

Rickford Walker is coming into the Vincy T10 League on the back of a fantastic Premier Division 2020 season, in which he scored 354 runs from six matches at an average of 39.33. Coming in at an important No.3 position, Walker also has some decent experience from the T20 format, having played 28 matches from which he has made 831 runs at a strike rate of 137.79, including a century as well.

Advertisement

#3 Cody Horne [Dark View Explorers]

Cody Horne was one of the most impressive batsmen from the 2019 NLA Neil Williams T20 tournament in which he scored 294 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 167.81. Horne opened the batting for the Flow Rivals in the competition, and even made an important 35-ball 48 laced with six fours and three sixes in the semifinal of the tournament.

As per records, Horne has played 22 T20 matches in his career so far and has made 411 runs at a strike rate of 126.76. Given his ability to win matches at the top of the order, Horne will be an imperative member of the Explorers' unit.

#4 Gidron Pope (Fort Charlotte Strikers)

Gidron Pope was a part of the West Indies U-19 squad a couple of years back

An upcoming batsman brimming with talent, Gidron Pope has already had stints with the Jamaican Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks in the Caribbean Premier League. Primarily a top-order batsman, Pope is known to take on the best of bowlers right from the start and has a healthy strike rate of 137.67 in the T20 format.

With the Vincy T10 League providing a solid foundation for youngsters to shine, Pope will be looking to make the most of his opportunities with the Strikers.

#5 Hyron Shallow [Botanic Garden Rangers]

Hyron Shallow stole all the headlines with his consistency in the NLA Premier Division 2020 tournament with 481 runs from nine innings at an average of 53.44. Even in the T20 format, Shallow's numbers speak volumes of his effectiveness in the batting unit.

From 14 games, Shallow has 548 runs at an average of 60.89 and a strike rate of 129.89. With form on his side, Shallow could be expected to put on quite a show in the Vincy T10 League.