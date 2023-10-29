Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023, Final, Maharashtra vs Mumbai: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, India’s premier domestic tournament for under-19 cricketers held in the ODI format will be played between Maharashtra and Mumbai. The teams will face each other on the 30th of October.

Maharashtra are coming into the final on the back of strong performances in the knockout matches after finishing second in their group. In the pre-quarters, they beat Madhya Pradesh by 86 runs, followed by a quarterfinal victory against Punjab by seven wickets. In the semifinal, they defeated Uttar Pradesh by 67 runs.

Maharashtra’s Digvijay Patil, the leading run scorer in the tournament, will be key to them in the batting department. The bowling line-up will be led by Sohan Jamale.

Mumbai are also entering the final after some dominating performances in the knockout matches after finishing second in their group. In the pre-quarterfinals, they beat Karnataka by 46 runs, followed by a quarterfinal victory against Hyderabad by nine wickets. In the semifinal, they defeated Chhattisgarh by five wickets.

The most important player for Mumbai this season has been Musheer Khan who has been their key in both departments.

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Match Details

Match: Maharashtra vs Mumbai, Final, Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023

Date and Time: October 30, 2023, 9:00 am IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Pitch Report

The wicket at the Holkar Stadium usually favours the batters. With short boundaries and even bounce coming into play, batsmen tend to rule the roost. In this tournament, the chasing team has won all three games here.

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Weather Report

The weather is expected to be good for a gamewith mostly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 21 and 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be low at around 33% and there is no chance of rain.

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Probable XIs

Maharashtra:

Sahil Parakh, Arshin Kulkarni, Krish Shahapurkar, Digvijay Patil, SS Dhas, Kiran Chormale (c), Anurag Kawade (w), Swaraj Chavan, Yogesh Chavan, Sohan Jamale, Prateek Tiwari

Mumbai:

Musheer Khan (c), Ayush Mhatre, Aditya Rawat, Manan Bhatt, Abhigyan Kundu (w), Nutan, Ayush Sachin Vartak, Yaseen Shaikh, Prem, Md Saif, Umar Khan

Maharashtra vs Mumbai Match Prediction

Both teams have exhibited very good performances in the 2023 Vinoo Mankad Trophy. They both have lost just one match in the group stage. It is hard to predict who will win this final.

However, Mumbai will have the edge considering their margin of victory and their opposition whom they had to overcome to reach the coveted finals.

Prediction: Mumbai to win the match.

Maharashtra vs Mumbai live streaming details and channel list:

TV: NA

Live Streaming: NA