The Career-Defining Innings Of Virat Kohli in ODI and Test Cricket

R Viswanath FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 206 // 04 Nov 2018, 20:15 IST

India had found a Champion on the night of the Hobart ODI as Virat scored a fine 133*

As one of the modern-day superstars of cricket celebrates his birthday tomorrow (November 5), let's take a look at the career of this-this special talent from Delhi. Its Virat Kohli's day tomorrow and it is time to describe his achievements in the 22 yards that have made him the champion he is today.

From being a cheeky little kid to becoming a 'Man' as he wished, this batting genius has gone leaps and bounds in the decade of his glittering international career. As Virat has just turned 30 this November, we will look back at his 10 years of international cricket with very fond memories. It has been one of the fantastic journeys so far and as some people feel, a cricketer's best period is usually during 29-34 years of age and with that in mind, we are still fortunate as Virat has still got a good four years left before he turns 34. 2018 has easily been one of his best years in international cricket as he has been in red-hot form throughout the year. He has notched up runs for fun, scored hundreds whenever he liked and has also conquered his past demons like the pace bowling of England and thereby, erasing the nightmarish memories of his torrid tour in 2014.

For every great champion of this wonderful sport, there should be a kickstart to their brilliance, an innings that will turn their fortunes on its head and show to the rest of the world, how special they are. This Champion, Virat Kohli, is no different. As The King turns 30 and is showcasing his brilliance in almost every game that he takes the field, it will be nice to recollect the moment where it all started and that made the cricketing world take notice of this highly talented genius from Delhi.

The Making Of Virat Kohli, The Chase Master in ODIs:

Rewind your clocks back to 2012. It was on the 28th of February 2012, and India got ready to face a crucial game against Sri Lanka in the CB Series held in Australia. India had to win that game to have a slight chance of making it to the finals and they not only had to win, but they had to win by a big margin, to stay alive in the competition. They also had to depend on the next game, which was out of their control. But that game was a must-win game for India to stand a chance to play the finals and MS Dhoni, the then India captain, had remarked before the start of the game that his team was already out of contention for a spot in the finals.

Sri Lanka batted first and piled on the misery for India, as Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara stiched a mammoth double-century partnership in what seemed to have clinched the result in favour of Sri Lanka. If that wasn't enough, India had to chase down the humongous 321 runs target before 40 overs, a target that seemed out of reach at the end of the first half of the game.

India did have the batting powerhouse in them to chase it down, but to do it within 40 overs seemed to be a herculean task. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar started off on the right note by scoring at a brisk rate. Both fell for 30+ scores before the first 10 overs and the task was even tougher from then on.

Sachin fell in the 10th over and out walked Virat Kohli. Little did the proud cricketing nation know, that a cricketing genius was about to emerge over the course of the next 25 overs. Right from the word go, he exhibited his class as he plundered runs at will.

If his threading the off side field was a treat to watch, his bottom-handed strokes through mid wicket had class written all over it. Not a single bowler was spared, as he drove and lofted with enormous ease. Not to forget that Malinga, in particular, had to bear the brunt of this young 24-year-old kid, who was taking the yorker-specialist for a journey around the Hobart Stadium. He conceded a whopping 96 runs in that game, as Virat Kohli was in his marvellous best.

Virat had a crucial partnership with Gambhir and after he fell for 64, Kohli had an ever-reliable Suresh Raina for company as India finished the game in just 36.4 overs. By the time the chase was done, he had scored a masterly 133* off just 86 balls and there was a guy who stood up for India in a fearless manner. There was a guy who virtually dragged India out of the airport with a stunning display of batting. There was a guy who had emerged as the biggest positive for India in that CB Series.

MS Dhoni was right in the end, as India were eliminated from the CB Series, but not before they were made to believe that they can qualify, thanks to a scintillating Virat Kohli ton. He kept their hopes alive, only to be denied by an unfavourable result in the next game.

Though India did not make it to the finals, they had unearthed a special kid on that Hobart night, a kid who was highly positive in all situations, a kid who started finishing off run-chases for dinner and a kid whom the entire nation could bank upon, when India is in crisis.

Well and truly, Virat Kohli's 133 in Hobart is the kickstart innings of his career in ODIs and the fact that it came during a crucial run chase, makes it all the more special. He has to play many vital knocks in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, if India is to win the trophy.

He already has 38 ODI tons and there is still a lot more to come, but Indian cricket fans will fondly turn to this Hobart knock when they think about where it all started. Even Virat will agree that it was this innings that kickstarted his career as one of the best chasers that the game has ever witnessed. This was the start of a long love affair between Virat Kohli and run chases.

A king with a gifted willow had emerged on that night in Hobart, A diamond had been unearthed who was destined to adorn Indian cricket for a long time, A ton-machine had sprung up who spared no opposition when he was on song and a chase master who glorifies the art of chasing, had shot to limelight on that special night.

Truly, a fine memory about Virat Kohli that is worth recollecting!

