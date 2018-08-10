5 best Virat Kohli innings in Tests

Virat Kohli has reached the No. 1 spot in the recently updated ICC Test rankings for batsmen, becoming only the seventh Indian batsman in history to reach the summit. While he always had the skill and temperament to do so, it's his consistency in the last few years that has shone through.

Let's look at some of his best knocks across the globe which make him the deserved No.1.

#5 235 vs England, Mumbai, Dec 2016

In pursuit of England's first innings score of 400, India were six down for a score of 307 on a turning track at the Wankhede in Mumbai. That is when Kohli stepped up to the job and scored an eye-catching 235(340) in the company of the lower order.

Jayant Yadav supported him brilliantly in a double century stand for the 8th wicket. In the end, India went past England by aggregating 631 in the first innings, paving the way for an innings victory.

