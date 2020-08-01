Virat Kohli always appreciates bowlers with ideas: Navdeep Saini

India pacer Navdeep Saini said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli always appreciates bowlers who have their own opinion on how to bowl rather than just depending all the time on what the captain says.

Virat Kohli first asks the bowlers to bowl according to the plan set by the team. But if things do not work out according to the plan then Virat Kohli asks the bowlers for their opinion and always listens to them patiently.

"Virat bhaiya hamesha sunnte hain (Virat Kohli always listens). First, he accepts the bowler to bowl according to the team plan. But if it doesn't work, he comes to his rescue and asks for the bowler's opinions. He always appreciates opinionated-bowlers and that is also extremely essential," Navdeep Saini told Times Now News in an exclusive interview.

"It tells that he, or she, is a thinking cricketer and knows what he is doing, or wants to do next. So, Kohli will first hear your plan and then advise only if it needs a bit of tweaking. He will always say "aisa kar sakte hain" (you can do this) but want a good response from his bowler as well. Not just nodding to everything," Navdeep Saini further added.

Virat Kohli has changed the face of the Indian pace attack

Virat Kohli has transformed the Indian team's fitness levels ever since he became the captain of the side and has himself set an example by being super fit.

This fitness regime has helped India immensely in the fast bowling department as the endurance of the pacers coupled with their speed has increased. Many believe that India has great depth in the fast bowling department and a lot of credit for that goes to the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Navdeep Saini will be playing under Virat Kohli's captaincy for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. The marquee event is set to begin from September 19 in the UAE and Virat Kohli will be hoping to finally win that elusive maiden IPL title.