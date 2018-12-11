×
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give up their business seats for Indian pacers

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
7   //    11 Dec 2018, 15:46 IST

A class apart
A class apart

Virat Kohli might be deemed 'arrogant', 'hyperactive' and whatnot by opposition fans while he is on the pitch, but off it, his human side is what everyone needs to see.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who is Australia right now, working as a pundit for the ongoing Test series, has revealed a stunning gesture by the Indian captain.

The Indian team was on their way from Adelaide to Perth for the next Test when the Indian captain and his wife, Anushka Sharma, gave their business class seats on the flight to the Indian pacers. 

Vaughan tweeted: “Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide - Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND”.

"Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats", Vaughan tweeted

The couple, who celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, gave their seats to the Indian quicks so that they can be more relaxed before the second Test. The business class seats are more luxurious and have more leg space – something that will help the bowlers recover quickly.

Harsha Bhogle also tweeted about the gesture while congratulating the couple on their anniversary.

In the past, Kohli's predecessor MS Dhoni has also been generous to the pacers - a story goes that he used to give up his business seats during the 2015 World Cup to Indian pacers, to give them more room to stretch their legs. Domestic flights in Australia and New Zealand do not have a lot of seats in the business class category.

India head into the second Test having made history at Adelaide, winning the first Test by 31 runs. This was the first time ever that India have won the first match of a Test series Down Under, and are going into the second match with a lead.

The second Test is scheduled to begin on Friday, 14th December at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

