Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wanted a pic with this 'beautiful boy' and he allowed them

Mohsin Kamal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
123   //    26 Aug 2018, 17:58 IST

B
Virat Kohli and Anushka all smiles after taking the picture with this adorable dog

The Cricket-Bollywood couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending some sweet moments in England after India won the third Test at Trent Bridge.

After losing the first two Test matches, India came back strongly in the third one, thanks to the Virat Kohli's phenomenal batting in both the innings, making him win player of the match award.

The couple is often seen posting their life moments with the fans on social media. In the latest such post, they were captured posing with an adorable dog.

The Indian skipper shared this picture and wrote, "Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us.” The couple seems pretty joyous in the pic, maybe reflecting the recent form of Kohli in England.

Kohli and Anushka often post their pictures with animals as both of them are pet-loving. They even came out to support the flood-affected animals of Kerala.

The couple got married last year in December and are since seen together at almost all the places. Kohli was even quoted saying that Anushka came as a 'lucky charm' in his life as he has been scoring consistently since they knotted.

However, like other couples in the cricket world, the two have been the victim of trolls as well. Yet, they have always been patient enough to react positively both in and out of their respective fields.

As the pic went over social media, Twiteries reacted in numbers with having reached 2.5K replies, 6.8K retweets and 116K likes so far.


The tweet can be seen above.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Mohsin Kamal
CONTRIBUTOR
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
Four times that Virat Kohli dedicated his on-field...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Anushka Sharma accompanies Virat...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli and Sunil Chhetri - So similar, yet so different
RELATED STORY
India's strongest Test XI under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
Five debatable selections under Virat Kohli in Tests
RELATED STORY
Kohli kisses wedding ring, Archer takes sensational...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Unannounced King, who already Rules
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us