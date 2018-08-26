Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wanted a pic with this 'beautiful boy' and he allowed them

Virat Kohli and Anushka all smiles after taking the picture with this adorable dog

The Cricket-Bollywood couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are spending some sweet moments in England after India won the third Test at Trent Bridge.

After losing the first two Test matches, India came back strongly in the third one, thanks to the Virat Kohli's phenomenal batting in both the innings, making him win player of the match award.

The couple is often seen posting their life moments with the fans on social media. In the latest such post, they were captured posing with an adorable dog.

The Indian skipper shared this picture and wrote, "Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us.” The couple seems pretty joyous in the pic, maybe reflecting the recent form of Kohli in England.

Kohli and Anushka often post their pictures with animals as both of them are pet-loving. They even came out to support the flood-affected animals of Kerala.

The couple got married last year in December and are since seen together at almost all the places. Kohli was even quoted saying that Anushka came as a 'lucky charm' in his life as he has been scoring consistently since they knotted.

However, like other couples in the cricket world, the two have been the victim of trolls as well. Yet, they have always been patient enough to react positively both in and out of their respective fields.

As the pic went over social media, Twiteries reacted in numbers with having reached 2.5K replies, 6.8K retweets and 116K likes so far.

Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us 😍🐶 pic.twitter.com/Uu2AyiZCfn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 24, 2018

