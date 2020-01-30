Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's trust in us helps make our bowling attack the best, says Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav gave credit to the captain and the coach for showing belief in him.

India's bowling attack over the past couple of years has tormented batsmen in almost all parts of the world. While Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah have emerged as the fast-bowling trio for India, Umesh Yadav has always been looked as a backup option and has been given chances when either of those three was rested or injured.

This might have unsettled any fast bowler, but Umesh Yadav took it in a positive way and thanked the team management and the selectors for showing faith in him. He believed that the backing of skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri always helped him and fellow fast bowlers evolve as a force and that has what helped India become a strong touring side.

“Ravi (Shastri) sir termed our bowling as ‘best’ because he has seen us bowling and sweating it out in the nets. Our coach (Shastri) and captain (Virat Kohli) have shown trust in us and guided us. They motivate us. That’s why we have earned the tag of ‘best in the world’. It’s a big thing for us. We will ensure we retain this tag whenever we go onto the field and represent our country,” Yadav told TOI.

“I know what Shami, Bumrah and Ishant’s strong points are and they know mine. That's how we plan the wickets. Ishant is very close to completing 100 Tests, Shami and I are on the verge of playing our career’s 50th Test matches. With time, we all have shifted from the raw-talent category to the experienced category. We are all determined to do something special for our country. All four want to be the best in the world,” he added.

While Bumrah was out due to a stress fracture, Umesh Yadav stepped in his place and performed exceedingly well. In 8 Tests in 2019, Yadav picked up 23 wickets and this is some achievement considering the nature of Indian pitches and how it offers little assistance to fast bowlers. India are again set to play red-ball cricket in New Zealand as they play a two-match Test series beginning from February 24.

“Honestly, I am looking forward to this (playing Tests in New Zealand) . I am eager to play red-ball cricket in New Zealand. I have performed well in recent times and I'm in good touch too. My series against Bangladesh was good too. I am pretty positive about my selection for New Zealand Test series. If I am selected, I am going to give my 100 percent. I have worked a lot on my line and length. I am hoping for the best,” he asserted.