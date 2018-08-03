Virat Kohli involved in an unofficial chat with match referee before the start of play on day 3

Harigovind Thoyakkat 03 Aug 2018, 21:02 IST

England & India Net SessionsEnter caption

Reports have surfaced that Jeff Crowe, the match referee for the first Specsavers Test match between India and England, had approached Virat Kohli before play began earlier today. The details have been released as it is being expected to be just an unofficial chat.

It might have been about Virat Kohli's vociferous celebrations during the first Day of the Test, when he effected quite a miraculous run-out of his England counterpart Joe Root, as the man was cruising on his way to a hundred. He had displayed extreme jubilation after the wicket fell, fist-pumping and shouting out loud, followed by raising his right arm and mimicking a "mic-drop", in direct reply to Joe Root's "mic-drop" celebration at the end of the third ODI at Headingley, over two weeks ago. The "revenge" was picked up widely by media all over the world.

Joe Root was in news after the third ODI, where he led his team to a win with a hundred for himself, also snatching the series win from India. As he celebrated, he dropped his raised bat with the guise of a rapper dropping his mic after a thorough performance, while his teammates cheered him on. Kohli was also shown in the background, expressing evident displeasure.

He, in turn, got his opportunity to retort, in the first Test when Jonny Bairstow jabbed a ball to midwicket and ran, calling for a double. Just as Root was on his way back, Kohli had picked up the ball, and even while being flung off balance, hurled the ball at the bowler Ashwin. The ball went on to knock down the stumps without Ashwin's help, and not even a dive could save Root as the umpires did not find the consultation of the third Umpire necessary to declare the wicket. This was followed by the revenge-celebration.

Root, meanwhile, has taken the whole incident in good humour, explaining how events like these add to the fire in the contest. No one else has complained either, and so Kohli will not have to serve any penalty for his rejoice, even if that was the actual reason why Crowe consulted him.