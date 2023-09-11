Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar to reach 13000 ODI runs in fewest innings during IND vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 game

Virat Kohli broke legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record for 13,000 ODI runs during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 game at R Premadasa Stadium on Monday, September 11.

The right-handed batter reached the landmark when he took a double off Shaheen Afridi in the 48th over of India’s innings. Kohli reached the feat in just 267 innings.

Expand Tweet

Tendulkar previously held the record for the fastest 13,000 ODI runs, having reached the landmark in just 321 innings.

With the record, the former India captain became only the fifth player to complete 13,000 runs in the 50-over format. Others on the elite list are Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14234), Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

The Delhi-born cricketer was also the fastest to reach 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, and 12,000 runs.

It was a double delight for Kohli, who also completed his 47th ODI ton to close the gap on Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI centuries (the most in 50-over cricket). Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting are joint-third on the list with 30 ODI tons.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul dominate Pakistan as India set 357-run target for Pakistan

A clinical batting performance from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India set a massive target against Pakistan in their allotted 50 overs. The duo shared a double-century partnership after India resumed reserve day at 147/2 at 24.1 overs.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 runs off 94 balls, including three sixes and nine boundaries. Rahul, on the other hand, hit 111 off 106, including two sixes and 12 fours.

Expand Tweet

Earlier on Sunday, September 10, India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill starred with the bat. The duo shared a 121-run partnership for the opening wicket before persistent rain forced the match to be called off on the match day. Rohit scored 56 (49), while Gill contributed 58 (52).

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan scalped one wicket apiece.

Pakistan will now look to register their first win against India in ODIs since the 2017 Champions Trophy final. They lost to India in the 2018 Asia Cup and the 2019 ODI World Cup.