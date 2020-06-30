×
'Virat Kohli is the best player of all time in ODI cricket': Aaron Finch

  • Aaron Finch appreciated Virat Kohli's consistency across formats while naming him the best ODI cricketer of all time.
  • He also acknowledged that the smooth transition of captaincy from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli has helped Indian cricket a lot.
Kartik Iyer
News
Modified 30 Jun 2020, 13:33 IST
Aaron Finch labels Virat Kohli as the best ODI player of all time
Aaron Finch labels Virat Kohli as the best ODI player of all time

Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has proclaimed that Virat Kohli is the best ODI player of all time. He spoke highly about the Indian captain's ability to perform consistently despite the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

Aaron Finch spoke extensively on various aspects of cricket, including the upcoming India-Australia Test series and the evolution of Virat Kohli as a cricketer, on the latest edition of the show 'Sony Ten Pit Stop'.

On being asked about Virat Kohli's growth as a cricketer, the Australian opener rated the Indian batting mainstay as the best ODI batsman of all time while also appreciating his consistency across formats.

"I think what's been so impressive for so long has been his consistency across the three formats. I think he is probably the best player of all time in One Day cricket. But that's one thing, but for that to also be in Test cricket and T20 cricket as a rounded player is remarkable."

Aaron Finch added that Virat Kohli, much like Steve Smith, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar, does not have two consecutive poor series.

"Every player, regardless of who he is, has a bad series. But very rarely do you see Kohli, Smith or even going back Ponting, Sachin - these guys don't have two bad series in a row. Just the ability to do it day in and day out, with the amount of expectations, the amount of pressure, to give their absolute best."

He also hailed Virat Kohli as a role model for young kids for not only attaining great heights but being at that level for such a long period.

"That is something that kids should take notice of, what it takes to get to that level but not just stay at that level for a short period of time, to do it for more than 10 years especially leading a country which is absolutely cricket mad."
Aaron Finch also lauded Virat Kohli for performing at such consistent levels despite the added pressure of captaining the cricket-mad nation.

"There is no other way to put it, the passion, the expectation and the pressure of playing for India is one but also leading India is another. And the way he has done it so consistently for a long time. And taking over from Dhoni as well, the expectations were high. He keeps delivering which I think is the most impressive thing."

Aaron Finch on the transition of captaincy from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni has been a guiding force for Virat Kohli since giving up captaincy
MS Dhoni has been a guiding force for Virat Kohli since giving up captaincy

Aaron Finch also highlighted the smooth transition of captaincy from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli and how the former Indian captain has mentored the incumbent skipper.

"You see the input that MS still has on the field, helping Virat and changing angles. That shows that the two people are really comfortable with each other, but also with their positions."

The right-handed opener also commended the two Indian greats for keeping the Indian team's interests above everything else.

"Sometimes, in different sports, it goes pear-shaped after there is a leadership change. But it just shows that the only thing in their mind is the best interest of Indian cricket. That shows quality leadership from both of them."

Finch even compared this transition to the one between Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke in the Australian setup.

"That is something in Australia we have been pretty good as well over the years. Ricky Ponting letting go off the captaincy and helping everyone out. That was a very similar transition and similar impact."
Published 30 Jun 2020, 13:33 IST
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
