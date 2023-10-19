Virat Kohli breaks another major Sachin Tendulkar record en route to ton in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

Team India batter Virat Kohli scored a brilliant hundred in the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Kohli struck a six off Nasum Ahmed to bring up his century and also lift India to a seven-wicket win while chasing 257.

During the course of his hundred, Kohli also became the fastest batter to reach 26,000 international runs, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record. While Kohli reached the landmark in 567 innings, Tendulkar needed 600 innings for the same.

The 34-year-old began the match needed 77 runs to reach 26,000 international runs. He had 25923 runs to his name from 566 innings across the three formats. The right-handed batter reached the landmark in style, with a six off Hasan Mahmud in the 39th over of the innings.

During the knock, Kohli also surpassed former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) to become the fourth-highest run scorer in international cricket. The former India skipper now has 26,026 runs from 511 international matches at an average of 53.99, with 78 hundreds and 134 fifties.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and Ricky Ponting (27,483) have scored more than Kohli in international cricket.

Kohli’s hundred against Bangladesh on Thursday was his 48th in the ODI format in 285 matches. He also has 29 tons in Tests from 111 games and one in T20Is from 115 matches.

Kohli guides India’s chase of 257 against Bangladesh in 2023 World Cup clash

India eased to victory by seven wickets against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup match in Pune on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten run in the competition. They have now won four out of four matches, just like New Zealand.

Batting first, Bangladesh were held to 256/8 as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each. In the chase, Rohit Sharma (48 off 40) and Shubman Gill (53 off 55) added 88 for the opening wicket.

Kohli then guided the chase, remaining unbeaten on 103 off 97 balls. He struck six fours and four sixes.

The 34-year-old looked in complete control of his innings, adding 46 runs with Shreyas Iyer (19) and stitched an unbroken 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul (34* off 34).