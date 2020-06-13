Virat Kohli can be the greatest after Sir Don Bradman, says Kumar Sangakkara

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara believe that Virat Kohli has the desire and fitness levels to be the very best

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also heaped praises on Virat Kohli on a TV show.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara believed that Virat Kohli had the ability to become the greatest after Sir Don Bradman.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has the potential to become the greatest to ever play the game of cricket after Sir Don Bradman believes former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara. Sangakkara further said that Virat Kohli's supreme fitness levels and his desire to be on top of his game all the time is what set him apart from others.

"Virat is phenomenally fit. I know, and I have seen and heard of his amazing commitment and dedication to being the best that he can be, both on and off the field—physically, mentally and skillwise.He has the opportunity to become maybe the greatest after the Don," Kumar Sangakkara said on The RK Show.

Virat Kohli has the ability to make good decisions: Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also had words of praise for Virat Kohli on a show named Cricket Connected on Star Sports. Williamson and Virat Kohli have been playing together since their U19 days and both know each other's qualities really well.

Williamson believed that Kohli's ability to make good decisions and his desire to succeed are what make him a great player.

“You can say that it was only a matter of time before he was making some strong inroads to the full international scene. At the moment, leading the way in cricket and setting the standard as a batter and breaking all these records. A lot of that probably has to come down to his maturity, his ability to make very good decisions. Not only is he gifted with his ability and his natural ability, but you’re marrying that up with this constant drive and hunger to improve and just be better day in and day out," Williamson asserted.