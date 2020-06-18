×
Virat Kohli can’t have anyone giving less than 100 per cent on the field: Coach R. Sridhar

  • Virat Kohli is not letting his intensity wane in this long lockdown period caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • One of the biggest reasons for the success of the Indian team has been their improvement in fielding standards.
Devadyuti Das
EXPERT
News
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 15:35 IST
Indian skipper Virat Kohli attempts to field the ball.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli attempts to field the ball.

India captain Virat Kohli has always had the habit of leading from the front. Whether it’s through his delectable strokeplay, his inspirational leadership, or just his sheer commitment and fitness on the field, Virat Kohli has always been No. 1 in all aspects.

Team India’s fielding coach R. Sridhar says that Virat Kohli is not letting his intensity wane in this long lockdown period caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Virat Kohli has been spending more and more time in the gym, trying to set the bar higher for himself and his teammates.

“For Virat, it’s a non-negotiable. A slow mover on the field or someone, not giving his 100 per cent on the field, that’s it, non-negotiable with him,” fielding coach R. Sridhar told FanCode.

“And that kind of intensity what he produces, and for a youngster if he just watches it, it should spur him on. He has made it mandatory for every fielder, not now, I am talking about 2015 which was his first series as the full-time captain in Sri Lanka, the first thing he said was – no optional sessions in fielding,” he said about the Indian skipper..

'Virat Kohli ran as if his life depended on it'

The fielding coach recalled an incident from a Test match between India and Sri Lanka in December 2017, where Virat Kohli ran to save a boundary with 120 per cent dedication.

“We were playing the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla, our boy was getting married in a couple of weeks, he was going to go off. It was getting into a draw and Chandimal was batting on 140 or 150, Ash (R. Ashwin) was bowling, Chandimal hit one towards midwicket.

“It was in the mandatory overs, the match was going to end and he got a 248 in that match if I am not mistaken. And he runs as if his life depended on that ball, picks that ball and does an acrobatic throw,” Sridhar recalled.

One of the biggest reasons for the success of the Indian team has been their improvement in fielding standards. The fielding improvement is direct result of the much-improved fitness and agility displayed my members of Team India, led by skipper Virat Kohli.

Sridhar believes that his role as the fielding coach becomes easy when the captain himself continuously harps on the importance of these fielding sessions.

“You have a captain, who comes out to fielding practice till the time he is bleeding, I have seen that. There have been times where I would tell him – Virat enough. I have to save Virat from Virat sometimes. You have a captain like that, for me, it’s a dream come true,” Sridhar said, praising Kohli.

Published 18 Jun 2020, 15:35 IST
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
