Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan named in Asia and World XI squads for T20 matches

Both Kohli and Rahul are part of the Asia XI squad

The Asia XI and World XI squads that will take on each other in two T20I matches on March 18th and 20th respectively at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka have been announced, and there are six major Indian stars who are a part of the Asian contingent.

Indian team skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper’s KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, pacer Mohammed Shami, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan are all part of the Asian squad in addition to other superstars like Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga. Although, Rahul will take part in only one game whilst Kohli’s participation is subject to availability.

The World XI squad includes the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis, and Jonny Bairstow, and it’s only natural to expect some blockbuster hitting from all of the aforementioned batsmen owing to their explosive playing styles. In the bowling department, the World XI squad will have the services of South African pacer Lungi Ngidi and West Indies’ pace spearhead Sheldon Cottrell.

Fans will get an opportunity to witness the best that Asia and the rest of the world have to offer play alongside each other instead of pitting their powers against one another like they usually do. The games are being organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to commemorate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Both squads in full:

Asia XI: KL Rahul (one game), Virat Kohli (TBD), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohd. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mujeeb Ur Rehman. (Virat Kohli’s selection subject to confirmation)

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan