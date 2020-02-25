×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan named in Asia and World XI squads for T20 matches

Zaid K
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 25 Feb 2020, 15:57 IST

Both Kohli and Rahul are part of the Asia XI squad
Both Kohli and Rahul are part of the Asia XI squad

The Asia XI and World XI squads that will take on each other in two T20I matches on March 18th and 20th respectively at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka have been announced, and there are six major Indian stars who are a part of the Asian contingent.

Indian team skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper’s KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, pacer Mohammed Shami, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan are all part of the Asian squad in addition to other superstars like Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga. Although, Rahul will take part in only one game whilst Kohli’s participation is subject to availability.

The World XI squad includes the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis, and Jonny Bairstow, and it’s only natural to expect some blockbuster hitting from all of the aforementioned batsmen owing to their explosive playing styles. In the bowling department, the World XI squad will have the services of South African pacer Lungi Ngidi and West Indies’ pace spearhead Sheldon Cottrell.

Fans will get an opportunity to witness the best that Asia and the rest of the world have to offer play alongside each other instead of pitting their powers against one another like they usually do. The games are being organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board to commemorate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Both squads in full:

Asia XI: KL Rahul (one game), Virat Kohli (TBD), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Mohd. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lasith Malinga, Mujeeb Ur Rehman. (Virat Kohli’s selection subject to confirmation)

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (c), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan 

Published 25 Feb 2020, 15:57 IST
Chris Gayle Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Only Test | Sat, 22 Feb
ZIM 265/10 & 189/10
BAN 560/6
Bangladesh won by an innings and 106 runs
ZIM VS BAN live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 09:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us