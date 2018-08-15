Virat Kohli & co honour the tricolour in England on the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day

The Indian cricket team is on an eight-day tour of the UK & Wales. On the occasion of their country’s 72nd Independence Day, the Indian team was seen honoring the tricolor in Nottingham, England.

The Indian cricket team is on the last leg of their tour of England & Wales with only three test matches to be played on the tour. On the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day, the Indian team players and management came together to honour the tricolour in Nottingham, England. The Indian flag was hoisted by their cricket captain Virat Kohli and team coach Ravi Shastri. It’s quite ironic that they did that in England, a country that ruled over India for almost two centuries before it got its independence on 15th August 1947.

It’s an honour and privilege for every aspiring Indian cricketer to want to represent his/her country. And when these players go overseas, it adds more patriotic flavour to this feeling as they are among the select few people who will don the Indian jersey in a different country.

The squad present in England now will consider it a big thing to be able to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of them getting independence from the British Raj while they are on tour in England currently.

This has more value considering how badly the team fared in the second test match at the Lord’s stadium. India desperately needs to lift their spirits and need to reignite confidence amongst the group in order to pull things back in what looks like another overseas test series defeat.

Probably, the occasion of Independence Day will provide the morale boost that all of these players require. They are searching for something that would lift their game as if they continue in their current vein of form, then the hosts will trample them to win the series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Seen in this video are the full Indian squad who is on tour of England now. The coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli hoisted the tricolor while the others look on in respect of the importance of the occasion. Indian cricket fans would hope this gesture would instill more pride, confidence in their players and that they can go out and perform to the best of their abilities when they take on England in the third test match starting on August 18, 2018.