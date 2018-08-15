Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli & co honour the tricolour in England on the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
News
147   //    15 Aug 2018, 21:51 IST

What’s the story?

The Indian cricket team is on an eight-day tour of the UK & Wales. On the occasion of their country’s 72nd Independence Day, the Indian team was seen honoring the tricolor in Nottingham, England.

The Context

The Indian cricket team is on the last leg of their tour of England & Wales with only three test matches to be played on the tour. On the occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day, the Indian team players and management came together to honour the tricolour in Nottingham, England. The Indian flag was hoisted by their cricket captain Virat Kohli and team coach Ravi Shastri. It’s quite ironic that they did that in England, a country that ruled over India for almost two centuries before it got its independence on 15th August 1947.

The details

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Five
Virat Kohli

It’s an honour and privilege for every aspiring Indian cricketer to want to represent his/her country. And when these players go overseas, it adds more patriotic flavour to this feeling as they are among the select few people who will don the Indian jersey in a different country.

The squad present in England now will consider it a big thing to be able to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of them getting independence from the British Raj while they are on tour in England currently.

This has more value considering how badly the team fared in the second test match at the Lord’s stadium. India desperately needs to lift their spirits and need to reignite confidence amongst the group in order to pull things back in what looks like another overseas test series defeat.

Probably, the occasion of Independence Day will provide the morale boost that all of these players require. They are searching for something that would lift their game as if they continue in their current vein of form, then the hosts will trample them to win the series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Video

Seen in this video are the full Indian squad who is on tour of England now. The coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli hoisted the tricolor while the others look on in respect of the importance of the occasion. Indian cricket fans would hope this gesture would instill more pride, confidence in their players and that they can go out and perform to the best of their abilities when they take on England in the third test match starting on August 18, 2018.



Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
England vs India 2018: Steve Waugh holds Virat Kohli in...
RELATED STORY
England vs Virat Kohli - The issue in hand
RELATED STORY
Five debatable selections under Virat Kohli in Tests
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli honoured with...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: What Virat Kohli did differently in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Over dependency on Virat Kohli not...
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Chris Woakes' sterling spell is SK...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Mental toughness of Virat Kohli: A lesson for other batsmen
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us