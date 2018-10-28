×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Virat Kohli creates record for scoring maximum cumulative runs in 3 ODI innings

Devnil
ANALYST
Stats
297   //    28 Oct 2018, 11:06 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Kohli is a run machine in its truest sense. He has now scored five centuries in the past six ODIs he has played in India. 

The 29-year-old is currently seen leading by example in the ongoing ODI series between India and West Indies. After India dominated in the Test matches, the Windies have shown promise in the first two ODIs, both of which have been high scoring and went over 300 runs. In the first match, the Windies put up 322 on board. The Men in Blue chased the total in just 42.1 overs thanks to sublime innings by both Rohit and captain Kohli -- with the former making 152 in 117 balls and the latter scoring 140 in just 107.

The second match went down to the wire. India batted first and ended with 321/6 in their 50 overs. Kohli scored a ton in this match as well and went on to make a mammoth 157 in 129 deliveries. In response, the match went to the last ball with the Windies needing five off it. Shai Hope hit a four off the last ball and the match ended in a tie.

Kohli has officially become the first Indian batsman and 10th overall to score three consecutive centuries in ODIs. The venue for the third ODI was Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India won the toss and chose to field. The Windies scored a fighting total of 283. Virat Kohli took it upon himself once again to come to the rescue of the Men in Blue.

He scored 107 from 119 deliveries, making it his third consecutive century in ODIs. Kumar Sangakkara is the only batsman to score four consecutive centuries. If we take a cumulative total of runs in three innings of all the centurions who scored three in a row till date then Kohli is on top. 

India's captain Kohli scored 140 + 157 + 107 = 404 runs in three innings -- the maximum out of all those who have achieved the feat of scoring three consecutive centuries. Herschelle Gibbs of South Africa being the next and followed by Babar Azam of Pakistan. If we include Sangakkara then undoubtedly the honour will go to him as he scored 4 consecutive centuries in 2015. His cumulative score in those 4 innings was 450 runs which is the highest in terms of consecutive centuries. But here we are talking about only 3 consecutive centuries and not more than that-- so, Kohli is the leader here because if we take Sangakkara's 3 innings in which he scored consecutive centuries his total is 326 runs which stand lower than Kohli's 404 runs.

Highest cumulative score by 3 consecutive centuries
Highest cumulative score by 3 consecutive centuries

Kohli averages 91.03 in 55 matches as captain. To average over 90 is near inhuman. The records of the Delhi boy just keep on coming. A few days back he also broke Sachin's record of reaching 10000 runs in a minimum number of innings. While the Master Blaster had achieved the milestone in 259 innings, it took Kohli just 205 innings.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Devnil
ANALYST
Stats: Virat Kohli creates history in the third ODI 
RELATED STORY
4 Batting records which make Virat Kohli the undisputed...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history in the first ODI vs WI
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle to become the highest...
RELATED STORY
5 unnoticed things from India’s scintillating victory...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian batsmen who are likely to  complete 1000 runs...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2018: Five unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
8 instances where India scored 600 runs in an innings...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: An alien amidst humans!
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us