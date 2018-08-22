Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to Kerala flood victims and Anushka Sharma

Aayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.07K   //    22 Aug 2018, 17:00 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Five
Virat Kohli scored his second Test century vs England in England at Nottingham.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli dedicates India's 203 run victory over England in the third Test in Trent Bridge at Nottingham to Kerala flood victims and to his wife Anushka Sharma as well.

India, who were trailing the 5-Test series by 2-0, comfortably won the third test by 203 runs as Ashwin gets the last standing wicket of James Anderson in the start of the play of the 5th and final day in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, who scored 97 in first innings and 103 in the second, was awarded the Man of the Match for the third Test. India put an all-round show to outclass the hosts England and clinch a resounding victory. By the virtue of this win, Virat Kohli has achieved yet another feat as this was team India's 7th Test victory in England in the history of 86 years of bilateral cricket.

Speaking at the post-match award ceremony, Kohli dedicated the hard-fought victory to Kerala flood victims and said that it is time to unite as a nation and help our people in need. He also dedicated his Man of the Match trophy to wife Anushka Sharma and says that she has always been there for him in the good and bad days. Kohli applauded Anushka for being his biggest motivator.

Virat Kohli heaped praises of his pace attack and said that he is extremely happy and proud to have a bowling attack with likes of Shami, Ishant, Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah, who returned from injury in the third Test took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help India beat England. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was also a key in the Test triumph as he took his maiden 5 for haul in Test cricket in the first innings to all-out hosts in just one session of a day.

On being asked upon the chances of clinching the series, Kohli said that if the team continued to play like this then the historic Test series victory in England is very much achievable.

India will face England for the fourth Test at Southampton starting August 30.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Indian cricket team schedule Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Most runs in India vs England Tests
Aayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Samson's aid for Kerala victims, Pant's possible debut...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Team India's probable XI for the...
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Bigger challenge awaits Virat...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Can Virat Kohli's boys make it 1-2...
RELATED STORY
India inches closer to victory after Virat's ton and...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 3 Indian batting records that...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli's majestic century is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us