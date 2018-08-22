England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to Kerala flood victims and Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli scored his second Test century vs England in England at Nottingham.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli dedicates India's 203 run victory over England in the third Test in Trent Bridge at Nottingham to Kerala flood victims and to his wife Anushka Sharma as well.

India, who were trailing the 5-Test series by 2-0, comfortably won the third test by 203 runs as Ashwin gets the last standing wicket of James Anderson in the start of the play of the 5th and final day in Nottingham on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, who scored 97 in first innings and 103 in the second, was awarded the Man of the Match for the third Test. India put an all-round show to outclass the hosts England and clinch a resounding victory. By the virtue of this win, Virat Kohli has achieved yet another feat as this was team India's 7th Test victory in England in the history of 86 years of bilateral cricket.

Speaking at the post-match award ceremony, Kohli dedicated the hard-fought victory to Kerala flood victims and said that it is time to unite as a nation and help our people in need. He also dedicated his Man of the Match trophy to wife Anushka Sharma and says that she has always been there for him in the good and bad days. Kohli applauded Anushka for being his biggest motivator.

Virat Kohli heaped praises of his pace attack and said that he is extremely happy and proud to have a bowling attack with likes of Shami, Ishant, Bumrah and Umesh Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah, who returned from injury in the third Test took a five-wicket haul in the second innings to help India beat England. All-rounder Hardik Pandya was also a key in the Test triumph as he took his maiden 5 for haul in Test cricket in the first innings to all-out hosts in just one session of a day.

On being asked upon the chances of clinching the series, Kohli said that if the team continued to play like this then the historic Test series victory in England is very much achievable.

India will face England for the fourth Test at Southampton starting August 30.