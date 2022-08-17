“No processed sugar, no gluten” - Virat Kohli on his diet dos and don’ts

Team India batter Virat Kohli has opened up on his diet dos and don’ts, which have played a key role in him staying fit for the challenges of international cricket. The 33-year-old revealed that his diet does not include processed sugar and gluten. He also avoids dairy as much as possible.

The right-handed batter is currently preparing for the Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The former India captain skipped the entire tour of the West Indies and is not part of the one-dayers in Zimbabwe as well.

Kohli is regarded as one of the fittest cricketers on the international arena, and is a role model for youngsters across the globe. In an interview with The Indian Express, he shared his diet details. He revealed:

“There was a time when I didn’t focus on diet and fitness but in the past few years, I have really changed the way I eat and have become more disciplined. I try to always have an absolute awareness of my food intake. The dos and don’ts for me are quite simple - no processed sugar, no gluten. I also avoid dairy as much as possible.”

Kohli added:

“Another trick that has helped me keep my health in check is to eat to 90 per cent of my stomach’s capacity. For a foodie like me, all of these things are not easy but at the end of the day, when you start seeing positive changes in your body, staying healthy truly becomes an addiction.”

The batter asserted that athletes have the capacity to go beyond the limit and push themselves to be their best version.

“I try my best to never miss my workouts” - Virat Kohli

Elaborating on his fitness routine, the former Indian captain admitted that he tries to make sure he never misses his workouts. He explained that his desire to push himself gives him that motivation. Kohli said:

“My fitness journey is an interesting one. The first few months are the hardest because that is the time you really need to push yourself. The only thing that keeps you going is your desire and how badly you want to make those changes in your lifestyle, which is why I try my best to never miss my workouts.”

Shedding light on his daily routine, he added:

“My daily routine consists of simple things like staying hydrated, consuming healthy foods that help detoxify my body, and helping my body recover faster.”

During the interaction, Kohli also emphasized on the importance of recovery after a game for an athlete. He opined:

“It is super important to focus on recovery as a sportsperson because we put our bodies to the test every single day. But even today, the concept of recovery is still extremely new and underrated. The reality is, that it is the most important part of an athlete’s journey because we are always trying to push our limits on the field and as a result of that, we face a lot of injuries.”

Kohli’s previous cricketing assignment was the tour of England. He had a poor series, managing a highest score of 20 from six international innings.

