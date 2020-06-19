×
'Virat Kohli is excellent in all three formats': Manjrekar against split captaincy

  • Sanjay Manjrekar has said that there is no need to take captaincy away from Virat Kohli in any format.
  • The commentator believes that Kohli is excellent across all formats, just like his predecessor MS Dhoni.
Sai Krishna
News
Modified 19 Jun 2020, 17:04 IST
Virat Kohli in action against New Zealand
Virat Kohli in action against New Zealand

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has spoken up against the notion of split captaincy and has stated that current Indian captain Virat Kohli is excellent in all three formats of the game.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Manjrekar answered various questions, with one of them being the hotly-discussed split captaincy conundrum. The commentator stated that there is no need to take such a measure at the moment.

“Now, my theory of split captaincy is that you don’t go looking to have split captaincy. If you are fortunate to have a captain who is good in all three formats and is a good captain, then you don’t need split captaincy," he said.
"At the moment, you have Virat Kohli, who is excellent in all three formats, so there is no need for India to look at split captaincy. There might come a time in the future, who knows India might start looking for split captaincy," Manjrekar added.

'India have been blessed with captains like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli'

Virat Kohli has shattered records since becoming captain
Virat Kohli has shattered records since becoming captain

The former middle-order batsman added that India have been very lucky to have captains like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli who have led from the front. He went on to say that these great leaders have shone in Tests, ODIs, and T20s.

“If India had a situation where they have an excellent Test captain and Test player, but the player is not good enough to be in ODIs and T20s, then maybe you have a different captain. But India at the moment are quite blessed and in the past as well, Dhoni was the same, when he was captaining all three formats, he was pretty good in all three formats,” he said.
With Rohit Sharma excelling while captaining the Mumbai Indians, and questions lingering around whether Virat Kohli is overworked, many pundits have argued that India should be led by a different skipper in a format to take some of the burden off the Delhi lad.

However, Kohli seems to be in peak physical condition, and there is a section of the cricketing community that believes that split captaincy will unnecessarily complicate matters.

Published 19 Jun 2020, 17:02 IST
Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
