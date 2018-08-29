Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Virat Kohli expresses displeasure at ECB's 100-ball concept

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.46K   //    29 Aug 2018, 14:25 IST

I am all for the leagues, but not to experiment.
'I am all for the leagues, but not to experiment'

Indian captain Virat Kohli has expressed his displeasure at ECB's new 100-ball concept, stating that he won't be part of 'one more format'.

The 29-year-old, while speaking to Wisden Cricket Monthly, also stated that the game was losing out on quality due to 'commercial aspects' and it is getting 'very demanding' to play so much cricket regularly.

Kohli, captain of the Indian team in all three formats, is also the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, and while the T20 league takes a month and a half out of the schedule, he confessed that he loves playing it.

“I love playing the IPL, I love watching the BBL because you are working towards something, competing against high-quality sides and it gets your competitive juices flowing."

"That’s what you want as a cricketer. I am all for the leagues, but not to experiment.”

The 100-ball concept, ECB's idea of a city-based competition that will see 100-balls-a-side, was shot down by Kohli, who insisted that he won't be part of a World XI that launches the proposed new format.

"Honestly, I don't want to be a testing sort of a cricketer for any new format," he said.

While commenting on the importance of first-class cricket, and further on the World Test Championship, Kohli said that the rise of T20s warrants cricket board around the world to treat 'first-class cricket really well'.

"If you're not going to give more importance to first-class cricket, then people are going to lose motivation to play the longest format of the game. And with the T20 format coming in I think there's far greater responsibility on all the cricket boards across the world to treat first-class cricket really well, because if the facilities and the standard goes up, then the motivation always stays," he said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
5 of India's greatest Test wins under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Unannounced King, who already Rules
RELATED STORY
15 quotes on Virat Kohli which prove why he's an all-time...
RELATED STORY
When Virat Kohli gave it back to Stuart Broad for...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The greatest Indian batsman?
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli dedicates the win to...
RELATED STORY
5 uncanny similarities between Virat Kohli's 103(197) at...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Unstoppable Virat Kohli equals Virender Sehwag's...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 10:00 AM
DUR 129/10
NOR 189/6 (53.5 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Northamptonshire lead Durham by 60 runs with 4 wickets remaining
DUR VS NOR live score
| 10:00 AM
MSX 169/10
SSX 120/6 (27.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex trail Middlesex by 49 runs with 4 wickets remaining
MSX VS SSX live score
| 10:00 AM
KNT 365/6 (96.0 ov)
DBY
Day 1 | Stumps: Kent won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us