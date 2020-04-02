Virat Kohli Finally Reveals the Real Reason Why He Went Vegetarian in 2018

Find out the real reason why Virat Kohli turned vegetarian in 2018.

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen discuss the incident that inspired the Indian captain to turn vegetarian.

After numerous media speculations in all these years, Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli finally revealed the real reason why he changed to a vegetarian diet in the year 2018.

During an Instagram live with Ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Thursday, Virat told that it was a cervical spine issue that forced him to turn vegetarian during India's tour of South Africa in 2018. He further explained that a disc bulge in his neck region caused compression in a vein running through his right hand, making him unable to feel his pinky finger and causing trouble sleeping. The medical experts understood that the captain's stomach was too acidic, and his body had been pulling calcium from his bones and hence weakening his strength and also causing the spinal issue. Finally, to cut down the extra acid in his body, Virat decided to turn vegetarian.

He later reinstated his claims of feeling better than ever and also reaching peak fitness of his career through his vegetarian diet that he has been following for almost two years now.

Safe to say, this latest revelation by the Indian captain has finally put the speculations of any individual (including his wife- Actor Anushka Sharma) or any documentaries influencing this significant change in his life to rest.