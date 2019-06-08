×
Virat Kohli fined for washing cars with drinking water in Gurugram

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
119   //    08 Jun 2019, 19:29 IST

Virat Kohli has been fined 500 INR for washing his cars with drinking water
Virat Kohli has been fined 500 INR for washing his cars with drinking water

What's the story?

Indian captain Virat Kohli has been sweating hard to bring the ICC World Cup 2019 back home. But it seems like all is not well at his home as he has got into a very minor issue due to his servant washing cars with drinking water. A challan of INR 500 has been issued against the Indian skipper by the local authorities for misusing the precious drinking water.

In case you didn't know...

Being a resident of the national capital Delhi, Virat Kohli owns a very multi-facilitated house in the DLF Phase 1 of Gurugram. The house has a wide parking area where the Indian skipper parks his cars. He has servants to take care of his collection of cars when the skipper is busy with his cricketing schedule.

The heart of the matter

Virat Kohli‘s neighbours filed a complaint when they saw the servant using drinking water to wash the cars. One of the main reasons behind filing the complaint was the water-crisis that hit Northern India this summer. The neighbour witnessed the servant cleaning Virat’s 2 SUVs along with various other cars in the parking area with the precious drinking water.

The Gurugram Corporate Commissioner immediately took action and slammed a fine of INR 500 against Virat Kohli.

What's next?

Regardless of the amount of money which is very small for a star player like Virat Kohli, this has been an eye-opening lesson for all the Delhites. Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team next on 9th June in a much-anticipated match versus Australia.

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
How many ODI centuries will Virat Kohli score in his illustrious career?
