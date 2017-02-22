Virat Kohli hails Anil Kumble's role in changing the mindset of Indian bowlers

The Indian captain also admitted that Kumble had a role to play in channelling the 28-year old's aggression.

What’s the story?

Ever since Anil Kumble has entered the Indian dressing room for his second innings, the Indian team has been in brutish form, especially in the longest format. Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has combined with the former leg-spinner to form a potent captain-coach combination, hailed Anil Kumble’s efforts in shaping the young side into world beaters.

“What he has really brought into the side is the mindset of taking wickets in bowlers. He was an out-an-out matchwinner and the mindset rubs on players in the changing room”.

In case you didn’t know…

Kumble joined the Indian team in the capacity of the head coach prior to the West Indies tour last year. Since then, the Indian Test side has been on a roll, winning back to back series against New Zealand and England at home.

Kumble’s inclusion has worked wonders for Kohli the batsman as well. Ever since the 46-year old joined the Indian team bus, Kohli has struck top form, scoring a double hundred in four consecutive Test series, the only player ever to do so.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the media ahead of the first Test against Australia at Pune, Kohli conceded how Kumble had a role to play in channelling the 28-year old’s aggression. He said that he had been working on a constant basis and learning from his mistakes, but Kumble’s arrival helped him channel it better. He remarked how Kumble had himself been a very aggressive player, a “spinner with the mindset of a fast bowler”.

He admitted that Kumble has been a real help in changing the mentality of the bowlers, turning them into wicket-takers with his invaluable advice. He was quick to state that the former Indian captain has been an inspiration, and the team is glad to have his presence in the changing room.

What’s next?

The Kohli-Kumble combination will look to complete their 13-Test home season on a high by inflicting the same damage on the visiting Australia team that they did on the Kiwis and the Englishmen late last year.

The four-Test series begins with the opening bout in Pune, followed by matches in Bengaluru, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

Sportskeeda’s take

Apart from helping out the bowlers and changing their mindset, Kumble has had a big role to play in Kohli’s international career as well. The 28-year old took his first steps under Kumble’s tutelage for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and not for nothing had Kumble hailed Kohli as the “best 22-year old in international cricket”.

The association has worked wonders for the Indian team, and the fact that Kohli acknowledges Kumble’s significance speaks volumes of the mutual understanding and trust that these two share.