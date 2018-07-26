Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli honoured with back-to-back 'International Cricketer of the Year' awards by Barmy Army

Rupin Kale
FEATURED WRITER
News
313   //    26 Jul 2018, 15:37 IST

Virat Kohli was honoured by England's Barmy Army for his stupendous performance in 2017 and 2018. (@BCCI Photo)
Another feather to the 29-year-old's hat! (Image Courtesy: BCCI)

What's the story?

Indian Cricket Team skipper, Virat Kohli, was presented with the International Cricketer of the Year award for 2017 as well as 2018 by the Barmy Army after the conclusion of day one of India's practice game against Essex on Wednesday (July 25).

The right-handed batsman has been an exceptional performer for India over the last few seasons, compiling runs at the international level in all formats of the game.

In case you didn't know..

Kohli has been in riveting form for India in the last couple of summers and was named as the captain of the ICC Team of the Year in ODI as well as Tests in 2017. He also won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award in the same season.

The Indian team is currently in the middle of a full-fledged tour of England, wherein the visitors are set to take on Joe Root and Co. for an extensive Test series.

The details

The England fan association decided to honour Kohli with the two awards in Chelmsford yesterday. While the award for 2017 had been declared beforehand, it was physically presented to the captain on the same day.

The BCCI took to Twitter to break the news to the fans and followers of Indian cricket.

What's next?

The opening Test between England and India will commence in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 1). It will be the first game of a five-match series that will extend to the first week of September.

Kohli will look to shake off the demons of his torrid tour to the country in 2014 and try to rewrite history as a batsman, as well as a captain. It will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of captaincy on such a high-profile tour, more so against an opposition that dominates thoroughly on home soil.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli
Rupin Kale
FEATURED WRITER
Rupin Kale is a cricket, tennis, and football aficionado who believes in the power and purity of sport. Rahul Dravid is her role model, while the Indian Cricket Team, Arsenal and Novak Djokovic enjoy her full-fledged support. She is extremely passionate about sports and has learnt galore about life by just following it through the years.
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Milestones achieved by players in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Stuart Broad hints at specific...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Top 3 player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli vs James Anderson: An epic clash of two...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Adil Rashid's double-wicket over...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's probable playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
IND 395/10
ESX 169/3 (40.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Essex trail India by 226 runs with 7 wickets remaining
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us