Virat Kohli injury update: Umesh Yadav says Kohli is already batting in nets

Fast bowler also revealed the reason behind the bandage that Virat Kohli was wearing.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 17 Mar 2017, 19:58 IST

Kohli hasn’t taken to the field since day one after injuring his shoulder

What’s the story?

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav is confident of Virat Kohli batting in the first innings of the ongoing Test between India and Australia at Ranchi. India have a mountain to climb as they are still over 300 behind Australia’s first innings but Umesh is confident Kohli will be back.

Umesh, who has been impressive throughout the home season, heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja and also spoke about the bandage that Kohli was seen wearing on day two of the third India-Australia Test.

"The bandage will obviously be there because if you have a shoulder injury, you need the bandage to hold it together but he [Kohli] is ready to play," Umesh said. "He has been batting in the nets as well, so obviously he will come back.”

In case you didn’t know…

Amid concerns that India’s Test captain might not take any part in the ongoing Test after injuring his shoulder after lunch on day one, BCCI released a statement saying that Kohli had “no serious concerns”. It didn’t look good for either Kohli or India as the skipper seemed in quite a bit of bother when physio Patrick Farhat came to the field before he was taken off and played no further part as Ajinkya Rahane captained the side for the rest of day one and on day two.

The heart of the matter

The way in which Kohli left the field and the doctor admitted that he had a grade 1 ligament tear meant it was unsure whether he would play any further part in this Test. After going off on day one, he didn’t return back to the field of play as Rahane captained the side and Kohli was seen having a bandage on his right shoulder.

Umesh’s words that the bandage was there merely to hold it together and that Kohli was batting in the nets is good news for India. Although, the fact that Ajinkya Rahane was padded up towards the end of day two painted a slightly different picture and sent some rumors swirling once again.

What’s next?

With Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease, it will be interesting to see if Kohli does indeed come in to bat at his usual position of No.4 and if there is any discomfort that the Indian captain faces while he is at the crease.

Author’s Take

Although Kohli has not been in great form in the series, India would still want their captain to walk out to the crease as they look to come from behind and take the lead in the four-match Test series. The fact that he has been batting in the nets is a good sign and one that fans hope will mean that he is fit for the rest of the series.