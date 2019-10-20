×
Virat Kohli likely to be rested for T20I series against Bangladesh; will return for two Tests

Sarah Waris
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
136   //    20 Oct 2019, 11:24 IST

Virat Kohli is likely to miss the upcoming T20Is against Bangladesh
India captain Virat Kohli is likely to miss the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh due to his hectic schedule. Kohli has played 48 of India's 56 games since October last year and has been playing non-stop since the Indian Premier League this year. With workload management being given a priority under the helm of Ravi Shastri and Kohli, the latter is expected to make himself unavailable for the series to recuperate. Kohli last took a break in January this year when he missed the last two ODIs against New Zealand and skipped the T20I series that followed.

According to sources, it has been confirmed that the skipper will be given a break during the T20I games.

"Yes, he will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times," the source said.

However, Kohli will return for the succeeding Test series, with the Delhi player having stated in the past that the five-day game is close to his heart and that he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that India clinch the maiden World Test Championship. "Yes, he will be back for the Tests," the source informed.

Kohli had, just recently after the Test at Pune, driven home the fact about Test cricket being the pinnacle of the sport. "It's been nice, but looking at the larger picture, the Test Championship, every game has even more value. We're not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test, we're looking for a result again, and hopefully make it 3-0. Because these points are important, we understand that, with the Test Championship it's going to be very crucial, at all the stages, when we play away from home as well. And no one's going to relax at any stage, that's a guarantee."

The selection meeting of the Indian team for the Bangladesh T20Is will be held on October 24 in Mumbai, a day after the new president of the BCCI Sourav Ganguly officially takes charge.

Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli T20 Test cricket
