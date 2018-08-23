Virat Kohli moves to number 1 in Test rankings; achieves career-best points

Virat Kohli has been in fine form for India in England

After leading his team to a 203-win over hosts England in the third Test of the five-match series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has more reasons to celebrate as he has reclaimed his position at the top of the ICC Test rankings for the batsmen.

Kohli, who moved to the top of the rankings after the first Test, was pushed to the second place after a failure in the second Test at Lord's with 919 points compared to Steve Smith's 929 points. But, a stroke-filled 97 followed by his 23rd Test century in the third Test meant that Kohli gained 18 points from the match and moved to the top again with 937 points, which is the highest he has accumulated in his career so far.

With this, Kohli has also registered the maximum rating point by an Indian batsman in Tests. Kohli is now just a point outside the top 10 of an all-time rating points list which features the likes of Don Bradman (961 points), Steve Smith (947), Len Hutton (945), Jack Hobbs and Ricky Ponting (both on 942), Peter May (941), and Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Kumar Sangakkara (all on 938 points).

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 72 in the second innings, remains in the sixth position in spite of gaining four points. Ajinkya Rahane moved into the top-20 as he is in the 19th position while Shikhar Dhawan jumped a few places to 22nd and his opening partner KL Rahul has dropped to 26th.

In the bowler's rankings, Jasprit Bumrah, who took a fifer in the second innings reached his career-best position, 37, while R Ashwin dropped a couple of places to seventh. Hardik Pandya, who starred with both bat and ball, jumped 27 spots moved to 19th in the all-rounder's rankings where Ashwin dropped a place to fourth. Apart from that, the all-rounder has made a jump of eight spots to 51st in the batsmen's rankings and 23 spots to the same 51st in the bowler's rankings.

In the ICC Test team rankings, India continue their dominance at the top of the table with 125 points.