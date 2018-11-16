×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Virat Kohli news: Don't need sledging to raise my game, declares Indian skipper

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
16   //    16 Nov 2018, 00:08 IST

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli
Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

With less than a week remaining for the commencement of the Indian tour to Australia, skipper Virat Kohli has spoken about the team's preparations and strategies. Ahead of the important overseas tour, he also admitted to being immature at times regarding on-field arguments and spats at the early phase of his career.

Kohli said, "Those (on-field spats) were very immature things that I used to feed on in the early days of my career so that I could get pumped up and don't necessarily feel all that pressure and the focus is precise."

The 30-year old also opined that things have changed for him after receiving the captaincy from MS Dhoni. The right-hander insisted that sledges and arguments won't have any effect on his game as he believes in his ability and strengths.

Kohli affirmed, "Now being captain of the team, you literally have no room for anything else but think of what the team wants all the time. So there's no need for these things at all. When it comes to getting engaged in an argument, or a fight, as people like to call it excitedly, I have been completely okay with playing without an altercation. At a personal level, I don't need to find these things anymore. I have enough belief in my abilities that I can play without a reason to pump myself up."

Kohli declared that the Indian team was happy to focus on their own game, without creating any unnecessary on-field tension as long as the opposition team do not start any drama. While hoping for a controversy-free tour, the Indian skipper quipped that his troops would be ready to reciprocate the style of play shown by the Australians.

The skipper insisted, "We were always the ones giving it back. We were never the ones starting anything. So as long as it doesn't start, we don't have a problem in focusing on our game and just doing what we need to do."

He added, "We don't necessarily need to go and look out for something. If they want to play a certain way, we will reciprocate in that way. That's how the game of cricket works. In our own mind, we have to keep it competitive and don't let our energies drop. That will be our main focus."

India begin their tour of Australia with a three-match T20I series. The first of those matches will take place on the 21st at the Gabba.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Current Indian team not better than the Indian sides of...
RELATED STORY
3 epic T20I encounters between India and Australia 
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players that will play a key role in the series...
RELATED STORY
Why the Test Series Against Australia is the Most...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with the most number of double hundreds...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli within touching distance of yet another...
RELATED STORY
3 Steps to success for India against Australia in the...
RELATED STORY
Why Murali Vijay can be a game changer against Australia
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the upcoming series is India's best ever...
RELATED STORY
3 changes from the approach in England which can help...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us