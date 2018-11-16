Virat Kohli news: Don't need sledging to raise my game, declares Indian skipper

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

With less than a week remaining for the commencement of the Indian tour to Australia, skipper Virat Kohli has spoken about the team's preparations and strategies. Ahead of the important overseas tour, he also admitted to being immature at times regarding on-field arguments and spats at the early phase of his career.

Kohli said, "Those (on-field spats) were very immature things that I used to feed on in the early days of my career so that I could get pumped up and don't necessarily feel all that pressure and the focus is precise."

The 30-year old also opined that things have changed for him after receiving the captaincy from MS Dhoni. The right-hander insisted that sledges and arguments won't have any effect on his game as he believes in his ability and strengths.

Kohli affirmed, "Now being captain of the team, you literally have no room for anything else but think of what the team wants all the time. So there's no need for these things at all. When it comes to getting engaged in an argument, or a fight, as people like to call it excitedly, I have been completely okay with playing without an altercation. At a personal level, I don't need to find these things anymore. I have enough belief in my abilities that I can play without a reason to pump myself up."

Kohli declared that the Indian team was happy to focus on their own game, without creating any unnecessary on-field tension as long as the opposition team do not start any drama. While hoping for a controversy-free tour, the Indian skipper quipped that his troops would be ready to reciprocate the style of play shown by the Australians.

The skipper insisted, "We were always the ones giving it back. We were never the ones starting anything. So as long as it doesn't start, we don't have a problem in focusing on our game and just doing what we need to do."

He added, "We don't necessarily need to go and look out for something. If they want to play a certain way, we will reciprocate in that way. That's how the game of cricket works. In our own mind, we have to keep it competitive and don't let our energies drop. That will be our main focus."

India begin their tour of Australia with a three-match T20I series. The first of those matches will take place on the 21st at the Gabba.