Virat Kohli at no.17 on Instagram rich list; earns $120,000 per post

Sankalp Srivastava FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 992 // 25 Jul 2018, 13:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kohli is the ninth-ranked sportsperson on the list

Indian Cricket Team captain and probably world's best batsman across formats, Virat Kohli, has been ranked 17th on the Instagram rich list. Instagram scheduling tool HopperHQ.com revealed the list after analysing data by taking into account the number of followers, average engagement per post and the frequency of posts of various celebrities and influencers on the social media platform.

Kohli, with 23.2 million followers on the social media platform, charges $120,000 for each sponsored post and is ranked above the likes of American basketball star Stephen Curry ($110,000 per post) and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather ($107,000 per post). The list is led by American model Kylie Jenner, who charges an astonishing $1 million for every sponsored post.

As far as sportsmen are concerned, now Juventus's Cristiano Ronaldo leads the chart. The Portuguese footballer, overall third on the list, charges $750,000 for each sponsored post and has 136.9 million followers. Brazil and Paris Saint Germain's Neymar is second ($600,000 per post), eighth on the overall list, and is closely followed by his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi ($500,000 per post), who is ninth on the overall rich list.

David Beckham ($300,000 per post), Gareth Bale ($185,000 per post), Zlatan Ibrahimovic ($175,000 per post), Luis Suarez ($150,000 per post) and Conor McGregor ($125,000 per post) are fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth on the sportsmen's list and 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th on the overall list respectively.

Kohli, thus, is the ninth-ranked sportsperson on the list. No other athlete, except the eleven mentioned here, is a part of the 75-man list.

The Indian captain is currently in England, preparing for the upcoming five-match Test series against the hosts. He will be leading Team India for their tour match as well, which starts later tonight, against Essex.