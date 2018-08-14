Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Virat Kohli posts emotional message after Lord's disaster

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.16K   //    14 Aug 2018, 10:49 IST

Kohli wal
Kohli walks back after being dismissed in the first Test

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has always been identified as someone who expresses himself wholeheartedly and doesn't shy away from taking the blame in the face of defeat.

After his team's thumping loss to hosts England in the second Test of the ongoing series, Kohli took to social media and posted a message, urging Team India fans to 'never give up on us'.

The riveting message was posted on his Facebook account a day after India's defeat, by a massive margin of an innings and 159 runs. It was the first innings defeat since the 2014 Oval Test and the first-ever innings defeat under Kohli's Test captaincy.

The message read: "Sometimes we win and other times we learn. You never give up on us and we promise to never give up on you either. Onwards and upwards,"

While he has received a lot of flak for his selection choices and tactics as a captain, Kohli has been, perhaps, the only frontline Indian batsman who has managed to stand up against a potent English attack. In the first game, Kohli scored 149 in the first innings and 51 in the other but still ended up on the losing side as the hosts sneaked through with a 31-run win.

There was an injury scare in the Indian dressing room after Kohli was seen suffering from back spasms in the Lord's Test

“The back can be very tricky when it goes off. It happened in the latter half or the last leg of the South Africa tour when I missed a T20 game. That was very sudden, it happened a day before (the game),” Kohli had told reporters after the end of the Lord's Test.

Team India fans will be hoping that the 29-year-old is fit and ready for the third game at Trent Bridge, which starts on the 18th of August.

