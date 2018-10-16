×
Virat Kohli praises Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
News
156   //    16 Oct 2018, 09:36 IST

Virat Kohli hints at his plans ahead of the mighty Test series against Australia
Virat Kohli hints at his plans ahead of the mighty Test series against Australia

Some asked was the Test series against West Indies a well-timed one? Was it worth? Well, the question had some weight before the start of the Test series against West Indies. However, post the Test series with India enjoying a lot of positives, the question has shunned away from the headlines. 

Indian team has had a lot of positives from the two-match Test series against the Windies. Of all, the best highlights were the emergence of Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant. Well, we cannot sideline Umesh's brilliant performance though. But let us only focus on the youngsters - Shaw and Pant.

Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant grabbing their chances

Youngsters Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant had a great series. Pant solely build upon his excellent performances in England while Shaw was brilliant in his debut series where he scored 237 runs at an average of 118.50 with an exceptional strike-rate of 94.05 which also include a fifty and a century. Besides, Pant also notched up 184 runs at an average of 92 with two nineties in his bank. 

Their performances garnered a lot of praise from their fellow teammates, their captain Virat Kohli, and their coach Ravi Shastri. Moreover, Shastri also went onto say that he sees a bit of Tendulkar, Sehwag, and Lara in Shaw. 

Virat Kohli is delighted by Pant and Shaw's performances

With the Indian captain and the Indian coach Shastri having shown their preference over current form above the player's stature, Shaw and Pant might just have booked their tickets to Australia as well. Besides, the Indian skipper also hinted at the same during a post-match press conference.

While heaping a lot of praises on the duo, Kohli said, "Prithvi was outstanding, Rishabh was fearless. I am really happy that these guys have grabbed their chances."

"I know the conditions were not as challenging as they might get in future, but in Test cricket, the first and the most important thing is confidence and understanding that you can score runs at the Test level," maintained Virat while hinting Shaw and Pant's inclusion in the Test series against Australia.

"From that point of, I'm very happy that these guys have taken their chance so well," said Kohli. 

Having gathered a lot of praises on Shaw and Pant, Virat Kohli's statements considerably give us an idea about the inclusion of Shaw and Pant in the Test series against Australia. 

