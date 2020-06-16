Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri: Indian cricket team reaping the rewards of a relationship that began in 2011/12

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli have combined well for the Indian cricket team and have enjoyed success.

Their excellent relationship began in the 2011/12 season when Kohli sought advice from Shastri.

Virat Kohli (L) and Ravi Shastri (R)

Former Indian cricket team leg spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan spilled a few beans on the camaraderie between current Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu, the 54-year-old spoke at length on the kind of personality Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri is and how he is an excellent man manager.

“Ravi is not the kind of person who wants to be diplomatic so that people like him. He leads his life the way he wants to. Ravi and Virat have had a very good relationship. Even when Anil Kumble was the coach and Virat had a problem, I have seen Virat call up Ravi and talk to him. Ravi is a great man manager,” he quipped.

Additionally, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan narrated an anecdote that encapsulated the relationship between Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, stating that the former often sought advice from the latter.

“I still remember one incident from when England had come to India. I was coming back with Ravi from the game in the same car and Virat had messaged him. Virat was talking about how the English were bowling negatively, wide outside off. Ravi told him to change his stance a bit and try to get closer to the ball. Apart from that, Ravi advised him to be patient and force the English bowlers to bowl closer to Virat so that scoring opportunities open up,” Sivaramakrishnan said.

Kohli and Shastri have combined well for the Indian cricket team

India have done well under the Kohli-Shastri combination

Furthermore, the former Indian cricket team leg-spinner opined on the aspects that distinguish the bond enjoyed by the current Indian cricket team coach and captain.

“The best thing about Ravi and Virat’s relationship is that both are very frank with each other. If Ravi finds that there is a problem, he will tell Virat straightaway and vise versa. They have a fantastic relationship and they have done well together for India,” he elaborated.

Advertisement

Under Ravi Shastri’s tutelage, India have accomplished several fronts, including an unprecedented Test and ODI series triumph against Australia in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Yet, the former Indian cricket team skipper’s position as head coach has always been under scrutiny, considering his side have not managed to win an ICC trophy.

Most recently, the pair’s decision making was called into question during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, wherein the Indian cricket team bowed out to New Zealand in the penultimate stage of the competition.

On that occasion, the team’s ploy to hold MS Dhoni back caused many a furrowed brow, especially considering the Men In Blue fell agonizingly short against the Black Caps.

Post the World Cup though, Ravi Shastri was retained as the head coach and he masterminded a 5-0 T20I series whitewash against the Kiwis in New Zealand before being drubbed 2-0 in the Test rubber that followed.