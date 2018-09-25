Virat Kohli receives Rajiv Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind
The captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli received the prestigious Rajiv Khel Ratna award from the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Kohli was accompanied to the ceremony by his mother, Saroj Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma.
He became only the third Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (1997) and MS Dhoni (2007) to receive this prestigious award.
Virat Kohli is currently the number one batsman in Tests and ODIs. The Delhi-batsman recently became the fastest cricketer to score 18,000 international runs in just 381 innings. In total, Kohli has scored 6,147 runs in 71 Tests and 9,779 runs in 211 ODIs.
What is more impressive about his batting statistics are his numbers as a captain. As the captain of the Indian ODI side, he has scored 3,059 runs at a strike rate of 98.74 with an average of 82.67, which is much higher than his career ODI average of 58.20.
Besides Virat Kohli, weightlifting world champion in the 48kg category, Mirabai Chanu is the only other sportsperson to receive the Khel Ratna Award this year. Chanu also won the Commonwealth gold but could not compete in the Asian Games due to an injury.
Below is a list of all the award winners:
FULL LIST - RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA WINNERS:
Cricket: Virat Kohli
Weightlifting: Mirabai Chanu
FULL LIST - ARJUNA AWARD WINNERS:
Athletics: Neeraj Chopra, Jinson Johnson and Hima Das
Badminton: N Sikki Reddy
Boxing: Satish Kumar
Cricket: Smriti Mandhana
Golf: Shubhankar Sharma
Hockey: Manpreet Singh, Savita
Polo: Ravi Rathore
Shooting: Rahi Sarnobat, Ankur Mittal, Shreyasi Singh
Table Tennis: Manika Batra, G Sathiyan
Tennis: Rohan Bopanna
Wrestling: Sumit
Wushu: Pooja Kadian
Para-Athletics: Ankur Dhama
Para-Badminton: Manoj Sarkar
FULL LIST – DRONACHARYA AWARD WINNERS
Boxing: C A Kuttappa
Weightlifting: Vijay Sharma
Table Tennis: A Srinivasa Rao
Athletics: Sukhdev Singh Pannu
Hockey, Lifetime Award: Clarence Lobo
Cricket, Lifetime Award: Tarak Sinha
Judo, Lifetime Award: Jiwan Kumar Sharma
Athletics, Lifetime Award: V R Beedu
FULL LIST – DHYAN CHAND AWARD WINNERS
Archery: Satyadev Prasad
Hockey: Bharat Kumar Chetry
Athletics: Bobby Aloysius
Wrestling: Chougale Dadu Dattatray