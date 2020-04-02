Virat Kohli reveals the origin of his nickname 'Cheeku' [Watch]

The Indian skipper turned the clock back to share the origin story of his nickname that has been made famous by MS Dhoni

Kohli claims that it was his Ranji coach who gave him the name during a season back in 2007.

Virat Kohli (L) pictured during the 2008 U-19 World Cup

In a recent Instagram live session hosted by former England captain Kevin Pietersen, the Englishman was joined by the Indian captain, Virat Kohli who revealed the story behind his nickname 'Cheeku'.

Pietersen and Kohli chatted on various topics such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli's learnings under MS Dhoni and a lot more.

During the segment, Pietersen quizzed Kohli about the origins of his nickname 'Cheeku', which the Indian captain said was given to him by his Ranji team coach.

@imVkohli reveals the origin story of his nickname 'Cheeku' during an IG Live session with @KP24!



Again, thanks for the grab @Psyteja! pic.twitter.com/rtACohWelS — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) April 2, 2020

"I got this name from a coach who I played under in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks back then. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair and I was having hair fall. At some point that time I got my hair cut, I had big ears and I looked like a clown, " Kohli said.

Kohli then referred to one of India's biggest children's book series called Champak and drew parallels to his character and that of a rabbit named Cheeku in the book.

"We used to have this comic book called Champak. There was a rabbit in the book and the character's name was Cheeku. The coach called my Cheeku because my cheeks stood out. That's where the nickname came from, " the Indian skipper added.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain also shed light on how he is no more called by his first name anywhere he goes.

"MS (Dhoni) has made my name famous from behind the stumps. People now call me Cheeku as if I am their neighbour. Wherever I go, now they call me either Cheeku or Kohli, " he added.